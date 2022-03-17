Paints Coatings Market Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Regions & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:44:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Paints coatings Market Report Contain Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities, Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East ) and Demand By Top Key Players
"Market Overview:
Global Paints & Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 146 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40 % over the forecast period. Paints and Coatings are materials that are applied to surfaces to protect it from surface deterioration through corrosion, rusting, and erosion. These materials offer properties like adhesion, wettability and corrosion resistance. Thus, paints and coatings are majorly used in Industries such as construction, automotive, real estate and others. As per the Global Construction 2030 report the Construction market is expected to grow to USD 8 trillion by 2030 with an increase of 85% in the volume of construction output. This increase in the construction demands paints and coatings for the protection and the appearance of the building. Further, the growing Automotive industry and increasing application of paints and coatings in Aerospace and Marine industry has led the adoption of Paints & Coatings across the forecast period. As per Statista, the global market for Automotive paints was USD 8.46 billion in 2017 which is projected to increase by 2023. Also, the increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to fuel the demand for Paints & Coatings. However, the rising cost of the raw materials used in manufacture of Paints and Coatings like resins, Pigments, Solvents and additives hinders the market growth.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58891
The regional analysis of global Paints & Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in demand for low cost housing and commercial housing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing real estate sector, increased investment by government in the transportation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paints & Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
PPG Industries (US)
Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Axalta Coatings System LLC (US)
Tikkurila OYJ (Finland)
Jotun A/S (Norway)
RPM International Inc. (US)
Covestro
Dupont
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Waterborne
Solvent borne
Powder Coating
Others (UV & EB)
By Resin:
Acrylic
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Others (Silicone, amino, polyurea, polyolefin, nitrocellulose, plastisol, polyamide, vinyl-based, and hybrid coatings)
By End-Use:
Architectural
Residential
Non-residential
Industrial
General Industrial
Protective
Automotive Refinish
Automotive OEM
Industrial Wood
Marine
Coil
Packaging
Aerospace
Rail
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58891
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Paints & Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Paints & Coatings Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Paints & Coatings Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Dynamics
3.1. Paints & Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Paints & Coatings Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Paints & Coatings Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Paints & Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Waterborne
5.4.2. Solvent borne
5.4.3. Powder Coating
5.4.4. Others (UV & EB)
Chapter 6. Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Paints & Coatings Market by Resin, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Paints & Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Acrylic
6.4.2. Alkyd
6.4.3. Epoxy
6.4.4. Polyester
6.4.5. Polyurethane
6.4.6. Others
Chapter 7. Global Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Paints & Coatings Market by End-Use Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Paints & Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Architectural
7.4.1.1. Residential
7.4.1.2. Non-residential
7.4.2. Industrial
7.4.2.1. General Industrial
7.4.2.2. Protective
7.4.2.3. Automotive Refinish
7.4.2.4. Automotive OEM
7.4.2.5. Industrial Wood
7.4.2.6. Marine
7.4.2.7. Coil
7.4.2.8. Packaging
7.4.2.9. Aerospace
7.4.2.10. Rail
For more information about this report visit: >>Paints coatings Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Paints Coatings Market Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Regions & Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.