Rail Composites Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2022-2031

"Market Overview:
Global Rail Composites market is valued approximately at USD 0.93 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.98% over the forecast period The composites are having superior properties & structural performance that is better than the constituents. Therefore, it has favorable application in Railways. Composites are carbon fiber, glass fiber and others that have huge impact on the entire globe specifically in railways market. Use of railway composites make them lighter in weight and provide great resistance to heats due to its inherent features along with reduce power consumption by improving the overall performance. The reduction in train weight & parts consolidation properties of composites, rise in demand for high speed rail and aesthetics property & safety are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, increase in demand of rail composites in emerging countries and in rail ties/ sleeper & composites brides are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high processing and manufacturing cost associated with rail composites and concern about recyclability is hampering the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global Rail Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global rail composites market due to the rise in government initiative and investment in railways industry. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global rail composites market due to increasing demand from emerging economies such as India due to availability of intensives manpower and high demand for material offering long term services, improved resistance to wear and tear and reduced maintenance cost.
Market player included in this report are:
Cytec Industries Inc
Gurit Holding AG
Teijin Limited
Hexcel Corporation
Airex Composite Structures
Premier Composite Technologies
AIM Altitude
Dartford Composites
TPI Composites
Joptek Oy Composites
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Fiber Type:
Glass fiber composites
Carbon fiber composites
By Application:
Exterior
Interior
By Resin Type:
Polyester
Phenolic
Epoxy
Vinyl Ester
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Rail Composites Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Rail Composites Market, by Fiber Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Rail Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Rail Composites Market, by Resin Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Rail Composites Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Rail Composites Market Dynamics
3.1. Rail Composites Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Rail Composites Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Rail Composites Market, by Fiber Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Rail Composites Market by Fiber Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Rail Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fiber Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Rail Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Glass fiber composites
5.4.2. Carbon fiber composites
Chapter 6. Global Rail Composites Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Rail Composites Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Rail Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Rail Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Exterior
6.4.2. Interior
Chapter 7. Global Rail Composites Market, by Resin Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Rail Composites Market by Resin Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Rail Composites Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Rail Composites Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Polyester
7.4.2. Phenolic
7.4.3. Epoxy
7.4.4. Vinyl Ester
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Rail Composites Market in Market Study:Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
