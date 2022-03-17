Rubber Adhesives Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:44:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Rubber adhesives Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East )



"Market Overview:

Rubber Adhesives are adhesives those are made up of rubber base using natural or synthetic rubber in an evaporative solvent. It is a tacky mixture of rubber and filler material and used as pressure sensitive tapes or rubber-solvent-catalyst-mixture that cure in place. Application of rubber adhesives is growing in food industries due to its prominent offering such as secure packaging of food, flexible packaging and no odor to the food packaging. Also, it provides a secure bond even in the higher manufacturing speed, facilitate and attractive appearance of the packaging and results in efficient energy consumption and sustainability. Thus, the rise in Food industry accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista: global Food packaging industry was valued at USD 292.91 Billion in 2018 and expected to grow up to USD 423.27 billion till 2025. Additionally, increase in online shopping in developing economies and expansion of automotive industries are the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, rising application in construction and plumbing sectors of rubber adhesives are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. The volatile price of raw material is restraining the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Rubber Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global rubber adhesives market owing to the rising demand of rubber adhesives in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global rubber adhesives due to the rising construction industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

3M Co

Huntsman Corp

Henkel AG & Company

KGAA

Lord Corporation

Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd

HB Fuller Co.

Permabond LLC

Sika AG

Bostik China Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Styrene Adhesives

Acrylonitrile Adhesives

Natural rubber adhesives

Others

By Application:

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit: >>Rubber adhesives Market

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Rubber Adhesives Market in Market Study:Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

