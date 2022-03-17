High Temperature Elastomers Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:42:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- High temperature elastomers Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Forecast & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East )
"Market Overview:
Global High Temperature Elastomers market is valued approximately at USD 10.20 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.80% over the forecast period. Elastomers are said as polymers that includes viscosity and elasticity coupled with weak intermolecular forces. The elastic property of elastomers helps in retaining its original shape while its deforming forces get removed. The improved demand from automotive industry and superior property of high temperature elastomers are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As per company analysis, the global production of automobiles from 2015 to 2018 is increased with USD 9 million. Hence, the rise in automobile industry and application of high temperature elastomers in it, fuels the growth of market. Whereas, high cost of production are the factors restraining the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, development of new grades of HTES and rising demand in the developing nations are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global High Temperature Elastomers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global high temperature elastomers market due to the improved demand from automobile industry along with presence of various other end-use industries. Also, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the global high temperature elastomers market owing to rising population and per capita income of population in emerging economies such as India.
Market player included in this report are:
Dow Corning Corporation
Wacker Chemie Ag
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd
Daikin Industries Ltd
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
KCC Corporation
Solvay S.A.
The 3M Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Fuel cell vehicles
Silicone Elastomers
Fluorocarbon Elastomers
Fluorosilicone Elastomers
Perfluoroelastomers & Others
By Application:
Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial Machinery
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. High Temperature Elastomers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. High Temperature Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. High Temperature Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Dynamics
3.1. High Temperature Elastomers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. High Temperature Elastomers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fuel cell vehicles
5.4.2. Silicone Elastomers
5.4.3. Fluorocarbon Elastomers
5.4.4. Fluorosilicone Elastomers
5.4.5. Perfluoroelastomers & Others
Chapter 6. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. High Temperature Elastomers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Transportation
6.4.2. Electrical & Electronics
6.4.3. Healthcare
6.4.4. Industrial Machinery
6.4.5. Others
Chapter 7. Global High Temperature Elastomers Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. High Temperature Elastomers Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.2.1. U.S. High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.3. Europe High Temperature Elastomers Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.3.2. Germany High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific High Temperature Elastomers Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.4.2. India High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.4.3. Japan High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.5. Latin America High Temperature Elastomers Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.5.2. Mexico High Temperature Elastomers Market
7.6. Rest of The World High Temperature Elastomers Market
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global High temperature Elastomers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
