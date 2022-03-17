High Temperature Elastomers Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:42:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- High temperature elastomers Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Forecast & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East )



"Market Overview:

Global High Temperature Elastomers market is valued approximately at USD 10.20 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.80% over the forecast period. Elastomers are said as polymers that includes viscosity and elasticity coupled with weak intermolecular forces. The elastic property of elastomers helps in retaining its original shape while its deforming forces get removed. The improved demand from automotive industry and superior property of high temperature elastomers are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As per company analysis, the global production of automobiles from 2015 to 2018 is increased with USD 9 million. Hence, the rise in automobile industry and application of high temperature elastomers in it, fuels the growth of market. Whereas, high cost of production are the factors restraining the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, development of new grades of HTES and rising demand in the developing nations are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global High Temperature Elastomers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global high temperature elastomers market due to the improved demand from automobile industry along with presence of various other end-use industries. Also, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the global high temperature elastomers market owing to rising population and per capita income of population in emerging economies such as India.

Market player included in this report are:

Dow Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie Ag

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

Daikin Industries Ltd

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

KCC Corporation

Solvay S.A.

The 3M Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fuel cell vehicles

Silicone Elastomers

Fluorocarbon Elastomers

Fluorosilicone Elastomers

Perfluoroelastomers & Others

By Application:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global High temperature Elastomers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

