Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

"Market Overview:
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates are those group of chemical that belongs from the family of Alkyl phenol ethoxylates. It act as a non-ionic surfactants, unreactive and stable at normal temperature. Within an end-use industries, nonylphenol ethoxylates were used as a domestic laundry product massively. The factors that is driving the growth of market over the forecast years are superior chemical properties of Nonylphenol Ethoxylates and growth of end-use industries. The Nonylphenol Ethoxylates are use as surfactants and wetting agents but also work as a dispersants, emulsifiers and finishers in formulation of chemical inputs with in a textile industry. Hence, the efficient application of Nonylphenol Ethoxylates in textile industry complied with growth in textile industry accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista: Textile industry in India accounts for USD 150 billion in 2017 and projected to grow with USD 223 billion till 2021. Similarly, in Germany revenue from textile and fashion industry is increased up to USD 21.43 from 2005 to 2018. Whereas, Environmental concerns related to Nonylphenol Ethoxylates is hampering the growth of market. However, emerging markets of Middle East and Asia Pacific for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates due to the increasing manufacturing sites, commercial building, healthcare facilities and others across the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the increasing disposable income and spending on residential establishment along with relocation of manufacturing in the regions.
Market player included in this report are:
AkzoNobel N.V.
Clariant AG
The DOW Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
Stepan Company
India GlycolsSABIC
Solvay
PCC Exol SA PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
I&I Cleaning
Paints
Agrochemicals
Leather
Textile
Oilfield Chemicals
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Dynamics
3.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. I&I Cleaning
5.4.2. Paints
5.4.3. Agrochemicals
5.4.4. Leather
5.4.5. Textile
5.4.6. Oilfield Chemicals
5.4.7. Others
Chapter 6. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Regional Analysis
6.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.2.1. U.S. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
6.2.2. Canada Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.3. Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot
6.3.1. U.K. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.3.2. Germany Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.3.3. Rest of Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.4. Asia-Pacific Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot
6.4.1. China Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.4.2. India Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.4.3. Japan Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.5. Latin America Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot
6.5.1. Brazil Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.5.2. Mexico Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
6.6. Rest of The World Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market
Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence
7.1. Top Market Strategies
7.2. Company Profiles
7.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V.
7.2.1.1. Key Information
7.2.1.2. Overview
7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
7.2.1.4. Product Summary
7.2.1.5. Recent Developments
7.2.2. Clariant AG
7.2.3. The DOW Chemical Company
7.2.4. Huntsman Corporation
7.2.5. Stepan Company
7.2.6. India Glycols
7.2.7. Sabic
7.2.8. Solvay
7.2.9. Pcc Exol Sa
7.2.10. PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market in Market Study:Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
