Polycarbonate Resin Market : Regional Segment Analysis, and market revenue Forecast 2022-2031

"Market Overview:
Polycarbonate is referred as thermoplastic material that offers manufacturer and designer many possibilities while providing greater design freedom, cost reduction and enhance aesthetics. It has efficient properties of high impact strength, high dimension stability and good electrical property. The growing demand from the automotive industries and rise in demand of blu-ray disc are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, residual Bisphenol-A in food packaging and medical applications are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, demand for ID card application and high application in electronics are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Polycarbonate Resin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global due to the shift of various end-use industries of Polycarbonate (PC) from western regions as the availability of low-cost labor, easy availability of raw material and lack of stringent government regulation. Whereas, North America is the fastest growing region in the global Polycarbonate Resin Market due to the rapid growth in electronics and electrical appliances manufacturer in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Bayer MaterialScience Ag
Teijin Ltd.
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Chi Mei Corporation
Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation
LG Chem Ltd.
Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.
Samyang Corporation
Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Electrical & Electronics
Optical media
Consumer
Automotive
Sheets
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Polycarbonate Resin Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Polycarbonate Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market Dynamics
3.1. Polycarbonate Resin Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Polycarbonate Resin Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Electrical & Electronics
5.4.2. Optical media
5.4.3. Consumer
5.4.4. Automotive
5.4.5. Sheets
5.4.6. Others
Chapter 6. Global Polycarbonate Resin Market, Regional Analysis
6.1. Polycarbonate Resin Market, Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.2.1. U.S. Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
6.2.2. Canada Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.3. Europe Polycarbonate Resin Market Snapshot
6.3.1. U.K. Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.3.2. Germany Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.3.3. Rest of Europe Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.4. Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market Snapshot
6.4.1. China Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.4.2. India Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.4.3. Japan Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.5. Latin America Polycarbonate Resin Market Snapshot
6.5.1. Brazil Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.5.2. Mexico Polycarbonate Resin Market
6.6. Rest of The World Polycarbonate Resin Market
Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence
7.1. Top Market Strategies
7.2. Company Profiles
7.2.1. SABIC Innovative Plastics
7.2.1.1. Key information
7.2.1.2. Overview
7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
7.2.1.4. Product Summary
7.2.1.5. Recent Developments
7.2.2. Bayer MaterialScience Ag
7.2.3. Teijin Ltd.
7.2.4. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
7.2.5. Chi Mei Corporation
7.2.6. Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation
7.2.7. LG Chem Ltd.
7.2.8. Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.
7.2.9. Samyang Corporation
7.2.10. Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit: >>Polycarbonate resin Market"
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Polycarbonate Resin Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
