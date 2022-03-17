Drill Pipe Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:41:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Drill Pipe Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



A research report on Drill Pipe Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Global drill pipe market was valued at $ 1150 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% to reach $ 1500 million by 2024. Growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy coupled with the declining production in onshore fields, which has necessitated exploration of offshore reserves. A drill pipe, is a hollow, thin-walled, steel or aluminum alloy piping that is used on drilling rigs. However, the tanking prices of crude oil is a major barrier for the growth of drill pipes market, globally.

In terms of application, the global drill pipe market is categorized into onshore and offshore, of which the onshore category was the largest segment in 2018 and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. The growth of the onshore category is majorly attributable to the development of unconventional reserves such as coal bed methane, tar sands and shale reserves.



In terms of region, the global drill pipe market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, Middle East & Africa drill pipes market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Rising focus towards achieving diversified economic growth along with various government schemes to enhance crude oil production is expected to propel the growth of drill pipe market in Middle East & Africa. For instance, ABU Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is planning to double its rig count in order to increase its production capacity.



Drill pipe market is largely controlled by 4 major market players including Hilong Group, TMK Group, Tenaris S.A. and National Oilwell Varco., which control nearly three fourths of the overall market. These companies have large scale manufacturing operations which cater to major oil & gas exploration hotspots such as Africa and Asia-Pacific among others. Some of the other players operating in the global drill pipe market are Drill Pipe International LLC, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, among others.



Some of the leading players in the global drill pipe market are Drill Pipe International LLC, Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., TMK Group, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, among others.



SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of drill pipe manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major drill pipe manufacturers across the globe.



SDKI calculated global drill pipe market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• Drill pipe manufacturers

• Drill pipe suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Drill pipe end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to drill pipe market

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs

5. Global Drill Pipe Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Grade (API Grade; Premium Grade)

5.2.2. By Application (Onshore; Offshore)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Grade; By Application; By Region)

6. North America Drill Pipe Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Grade

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. United States Drill Pipe Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Grade

6.3.2.2. By Application

6.4. Canada Drill Pipe Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By Grade

6.4.2.2. By Application

6.5. Mexico Drill Pipe Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.5.1.1. By Value

6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.5.2.1. By Grade

6.5.2.2. By Application

7. Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Grade

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Grade

7.3.2.2. By Application

7.4. Indonesia Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.1. By Grade

7.4.2.2. By Application

7.5. India Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.5.1.1. By Value

7.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.5.2.1. By Grade

7.5.2.2. By Application

7.6. Malaysia Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.6.1.1. By Value

7.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.6.2.1. By Grade

7.6.2.2. By Application

7.7. Australia Drill Pipe Market Outlook

7.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.7.1.1. By Value

7.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.7.2.1. By Grade

7.7.2.2. By Application

8. Europe Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Grade

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Russia Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.1. By Grade

8.3.2.2. By Application

8.4. Norway Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.1. By Grade

8.4.2.2. By Application

8.5. United Kingdom Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.5.1.1. By Value

8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.5.2.1. By Grade

8.5.2.2. By Application

8.6. Netherlands Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.6.1.1. By Value

8.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.6.2.1. By Grade

8.6.2.2. By Application

8.7. Denmark Drill Pipe Market Outlook

8.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.7.1.1. By Value

8.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.7.2.1. By Grade

8.7.2.2. By Application

9. Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Grade

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Saudi Arabia Drill Pipe Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Grade

9.3.2.2. By Application

9.4. Kuwait Drill Pipe Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.1. By Grade

9.4.2.2. By Application

9.5. UAE Drill Pipe Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.5.1.1. By Value

9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.5.2.1. By Grade

9.5.2.2. By Application

9.6. Iran Drill Pipe Market Outlook

9.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.6.1.1. By Value

9.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.6.2.1. By Grade

9.6.2.2. By Application

