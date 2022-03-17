Europe LV/MV Transformers Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:40:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe LV/MV Transformers Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Europe LV/MV Transformers Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Europe LV/MV Transformers market stood at $ 1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% to reach $ 1.7 billion by 2024, on account of rising technological advancements in transformers and integration of transformer monitoring systems in power systems. Moreover, government initiatives and schemes such as subsidies and incentives by governments of various countries for installation of solar power energy in order to reduce carbon emissions are further expected to boost demand for LV/MV transformers in the region. Moreover, establishment of various new trans-European energy networks along with integration of wind and other renewable energies are anticipated to further propel demand for LV/MV Transformers across Europe during forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Europe LV/MV Transformers market size.

• To define, classify and forecast Europe LV/MV Transformers market based on type, configuration, application and country.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on country by segmenting Europe LV/MV transformers market into eight countries namely, Germany, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe LV/MV transformers market.

• To evaluate product pricing and trends in Europe LV/MV transformers market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in Europe LV/MV transformers market.



Some of the major players operating in Europe LV/MV transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., among others.



SDKI performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of power transformer manufacturers and suppliers in Europe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed product offerings, end users, and regional presence of all major LV/MV transformer manufacturers across the region.



SDKI calculated Europe LV/MV transformers market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different types was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and these were externally validated through analyzing historical data of LV/MV transformers market to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, company annual reports, press releases, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• LV/MV transformer manufacturers, suppliers and end users

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to LV/MV transformers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as LV/MV transformer manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:

In this report, Europe LV/MV transformers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Dry

o Oil Immersed

o VPI

• Market, by Configuration:

o Single Phase

o Three Phase

• Market, by Application:

o Building Establishment

o Civic Infrastructure

o Industrial

o Others

• Market, by Country:

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o United Kingdom

o Poland

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland



Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Europe LV/MV Transformers Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.4. By Company

4.2.5. By Country

4.2.5.1. Germany LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.1.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.1.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.1.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.1.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.1.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.2. Russia LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.2.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.2.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.2.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.2.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.2.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.3. France LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.3.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.3.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.3.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.3.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.3.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.4. United Kingdom LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.4.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.4.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.4.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.4.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.4.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.5. Poland LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.5.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.5.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.5.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.5.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.5.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.6. Italy LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.6.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.6.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.6.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.6.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.6.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.7. Spain LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.7.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.7.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.7.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.7.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.7.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

4.2.5.8. Switzerland LV/MV Transformer Market

4.2.5.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.5.8.1.1. By Value

4.2.5.8.1.2. By Volume

4.2.5.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.5.8.2.1. By Type (Dry, Oil Immersed, VPI)

4.2.5.8.2.2. By Configuration (Single Phase, Three Phase)

4.2.5.8.2.3. By Application (Building Establishments, Civic Infrastructure, Industrial, Others)

5. Market Attractive Index

6. Pricing Analysis

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ABB Ltd.

9.2.2. Siemens AG

9.2.3. General Electric

9.2.4. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

9.2.5. Schneider Electric SE

9.2.6. Eaton Corporation plc

9.2.7. Legrand SA

9.2.8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

9.2.9. Hitachi Ltd.

9.2.

Get More Info: Europe LV/MV Transformers Market"

