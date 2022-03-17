Middle East & Africa Lightning Arrester Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:37:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Middle East & Africa Lightning Arrester Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Middle East & Africa Lightning Arrester Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is projected to grow from $ 110 million in 2018 to $ 138 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4%, owing to increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems. Moreover, aging power infrastructure, technological advancements and rapid industrialization in MEA countries are expected to positively impact growth of the region's lightning arrester market in coming years. Lightning arrester is used for the protection of equipment at substations, transmission lines and distribution lines against travelling waves. In other words, lightning arrester diverts the abnormal high voltage to the ground without affecting the continuity of supply i.e., the arrestor provides a conducting path to the waves of relatively low impedance between the line and the ground. The selection of arrester depends on various factors like voltage, current and reliability.

In terms of class, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market has been categorized into transmission lines, distribution lines and substations. Of these categories, distribution line segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period, owing to increasing number of distribution lines in the region. As MEA countries are witnessing surging demand for power, they are required to maintain high levels of investment in power capacity to meet the demand, which, in turn, is driving the growth of distribution category.



Regionally, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Egypt. The countries are spearheading global smart city innovations. With huge investments in the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, lightning arrester market is expected to witness healthy growth in these two countries.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market size.

• To forecast Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market based on material, voltage rating, class and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.



Some of the leading players in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market are ABB Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Crompton Greaves, TE Connectivity, Tridelta, Eberhardt-Martin (EBM) and Elek Engineering.



SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of lightning arrester manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major lightning arrester manufacturers across the region.



SDKI calculated Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• Lightning arrester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Lightning arrester end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to lightning arrester market

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as lightning arrester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders, besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Material

o Polymeric

o Porcelain

• Market, by Voltage Rating

o Below 35 KV

o 35-110 KV

o Above 110 KV

• Market, by Class

o Transmission Line

o Substation

o Distribution Line

• Market, by Country:

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Ethiopia

o Egypt



Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs

5. Middle East & Africa Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Polymeric and Porcelain)

5.2.2. By Voltage Rating (Below 35 KV, 35 KV – 110 KV and Above 110 KV)

5.2.3. By Class (Distribution Line, Transmission Line and Substation)

5.2.4. By Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractive Index (By Material, By Voltage Rating, By Class and By Country)

6. Saudi Arabia Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material

6.2.2. By Voltage Rating

6.2.3. By Class

7. South Africa Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. By Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material

7.2.2. By Voltage Rating

7.2.3. By Class

8. UAE Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. By Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Voltage Rating

8.2.3. By Class

9. Kuwait Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. By Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Material

9.2.2. By Voltage Rating

9.2.3. By Class

