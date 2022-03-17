American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Announces 2022-23 Board of Governors

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - March 17, 2022 - (

)

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) announces its new Board of Governors, following their election on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, during the ACOFP Congress of Delegates. New appointments include:

President Bruce R. Williams, DO, FACOFP

President-Elect David J. Park, DO, FACOFP dist .

. Vice President Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist .

. Governor Peter F. Bidey, DO, MSEd, FACOFP

Resident Governor Jordan E. Wong, DO

Student Governor Evan Bischoff, OMS-III

The following Board members have been reelected to their positions:

Secretary/Treasurer Brian A. Kessler, DO, FACOFP

Governor Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist .

. Governor Derrick J. Sorweide, DO, FACOFP

Congress of Delegates Speaker Elizabeth A. Palmarozzi, DO, FACOFP

Congress of Delegates Vice Speaker Antonios J. Tsompanidis, DO, FACOFP

Nicole H. Bixler, DO, MBA, FACOFP, and Robert C. DeLuca, DO, FACOFP dist., automatically become immediate past president and past president, respectively.

"As I look forward to the remainder of 2022 and my presidency, I do so with optimism. The ACOFP Board of Governors has been working diligently to meet the needs and expectations of osteopathic family medicine, and I have full confidence in our new Board to continue advancing the organization and the profession," ACOFP President Bruce R. Williams, DO, FACOFP, said. "I am excited about the direction ACOFP is headed and what that means for our members, families, communities and, most of all, our patients."

Dr. Williams has practiced osteopathic family medicine for more than 30 years in Eastern Jackson County, Missouri, and currently serves as the associate dean of clinical education at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has served on the ACOFP Board of Governors since 2015.

Dr. Park is the vice president and founding dean of the Rocky Vista University (RVU) Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, previously serving as the vice president and campus dean on the RVUCOM Southern Utah campus. He joined the ACOFP Board of Governors in 2014. Dr. Park will be honored with the distinction of Distinguished Fellow during the ACOFP 59th Annual Convention and Scientific Seminars Conclave of Fellows Award Ceremony on Friday, March 18.

Dr. Desai is the professor, division of primary care at Kansas City University, where he also serves as director, honors track in global medicine. He was elected to the ACOFP Board of Governors in 2016.

Dr. Bidey is the vice-chair of and assistant professor in the department of family medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), where he also serves as director of longitudinal curricular integration and active learning. Additionally, he is an attending physician in family medicine at PCOM.

Dr. Wong earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2020. He is currently a resident physician in family medicine at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, North Carolina.

Student Doctor Bischoff is a third-year osteopathic medical student at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus, from which he also earned a master of arts in biomedical sciences.

Past President Duane G. Koehler, DO, FACOFP dist.; Resident Governor Rachael Hume, DO; and Student Governor James Wyatt Eikermann, OMS-IV, are all outgoing Board members.

"These past two years have presented many challenges, but there have been just as many successes—accomplished not by one person or one president, but rather through the collective passion, diligence and perseverance of the ACOFP Board of Governors and staff," ACOFP Immediate Past President Nicole Bixler, DO, MBA, FACOFP, said. "I leave this position hoping I have made a positive impact on the future of osteopathic medicine, and I truly believe the best is yet to come."

Press Release Service by

Original Source: