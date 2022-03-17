Embolic Protection Devices Market Emerging Growth Comprehensive Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting by 2027

New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:22:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- According to WHO 17.9 million people die globally each year from cardiovascular disease which accounts for 31% of all deaths worldwide.



Recent report published by research nester titled "Embolic Protection Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global embolic protection devices market in terms of market segmentation by product, application, end user and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The capability of the system to reduce the debris release into the blood stream and small vessels in case of cardiovascular disease has increased the demand for embolic protection devices. These devices tend to reduce complication rates during carotid and saphenous vein graft procedures. One of the major use is to remove plague debris at time of trans catheter aortic valve replacement owing to which the recent expansion in the industry is expected to support the market growth for global embolic protection market. The global embolic protection devices market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to increasing neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral disease cases coupled with the growing demand for protection of brain in case of embolization and various government initiatives.

The market is segmented by product, by application and by end user. The product segment is further segmented into distal occlusion filters, proximal occlusion filters and distal filters out of which, the distal occlusion filters segment is anticipated to have highest CAGR during the forecast period on the back of benefits offered by the product. For instance, prevention of embolization via balloon occlusion, low crossing profile and others. This is followed by distal filters segment which is expected to witness strong CAGR owing to broad variety of specifications, filter details, crossing profile, landing zone length and pore size. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neurovascular, cardio vascular and peripheral vascular, out of which the cardiovascular segment is expected to have leading shares on account of rising geriatric population and increasing cardio vascular disease cases owing to unhealthy lifestyle and improper eating habits followed by peripheral vascular segment and neurovascular segment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others, out of which, hospitals are estimated to have leading share on the back of increasing angioplasty procedures coupled with rise in government initiatives to provide better health care facilities and improved reimbursement policies.

Geographically, the global embolic protection devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to leading market share on the back of rise in demand minimal invasive products, technological advancements and presence of key market players coupled with rising geriatric population and government initiatives in healthcare sector. The market in Europe is expected to have second largest market share owing to huge healthcare expenditure capability, availability of better healthcare facilities and growing healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific expected to witness highest market growth on the account of increasing healthcare awareness, rising population, availability of better healthcare facilities and improvement in standard of living.

Growing Rate of Cardiac Diseases to Boost the Demand for Embolic Protection

The growing rate of cardiac disease owing to rising geriatric and increasing inclination of the population towards unhealthy lifestyle coupled with the expansion in global trans-catheter aortic valve replacement market are expected to drive the market growth.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Embolic Protection Market

The high cost associated with the use of embolic protection system and product failures coupled with presence of better alternatives are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global embolic protection market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global embolic protection market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories ABT, Boston Scientific Corp BSX, Transverse Medical, Inc, Medtronic Plc MDT, Edward Lifesciences EW, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, Claret Medical, Inc., Gore Medical and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global embolic proetection market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

