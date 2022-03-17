Travala.com Partners With Poolz Finance to Integrate Poolz Into Its Ecosystem

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - DeFi leading launchpad, Poolz Finance, is announcing its collaboration with the world's leading cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency, Travala.com. Both entities will partner to integrate Poolz Finance's token (POOLZ) to Travala's network.

Poolz & Travala

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/117159_cecc90a0444888eb_001full.jpg

Through the partnership, holders of POOLZ will be able to participate in a cheaper, fairer, and more inclusive travel economy. In addition, Travala's native AVA token and the POOLZ token will be utilizing Travala.com's corporate account services for the company's internal travel requirements.

The integration will enable POOLZ token holders to book over 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 40,000+ activities in more than 230 countries. This utility propels POOLZ's mission forward, expanding the token's use cases and capturing further value through new applications of the token's unique technology.

Being able to save up to 40% on Travala.com products compared with other online travel agencies, and a total of over 3 million travel products will soon be at the fingertips of POOLZ token holders worldwide, increasing the exposure of Poolz Finance's ecosystem to an ever-expanding user base.

Liam Cohen, CMO & Co-Founder at Poolz Finance, said, "We are excited to partner with a leading crypto brand such as Travala. This collaboration will enable POOLZ token holders to spend their tokens on thousands of hotels, retailers, airlines, and activities boosting POOLZ's token utility! We see this integration as a very important step to further bridge the gap between blockchain and real-life uses cases."

Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO, said, "In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we're very excited to partner with Poolz Finance to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to POOLZ. The team impressed me with their vision for their business, and I have no doubt that we will see them making waves in the crypto community."

###

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties, 400,000+ activities in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies along with traditional payment methods. AVA, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, bolsters Travala.com's value proposition. The AVA token can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.

For more information about Travala.com, visit: www.travala.com.

For more information about AVA, visit: www.travala.com/ava.

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized fundraising and cross-chain launchpad. It is a hub for DeFi apps, enabling them to unravel the power of blockchain. Poolz Venture is an investment fund set up by the core team at Poolz to further build on the core Poolz vision.

Website: https://www.poolz.finance/

Medium: https://poolz.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Poolz__

Telegram: https://t.me/PoolzOfficialCommunity

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/Poolz_Announcements

Contact:

CMO

Liam Cohen

liam@poolzdefi.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117159