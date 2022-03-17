Drive Website Traffic, Leads, and More With Press Releases

NEW YORK - March 17, 2022 - (

Over the years, press releases have been viewed as an afterthought when it comes to media and marketing communications.

Brands think: Why send a press release when there are so many other marketing channels I can leverage?

While there are plenty of promotional options, an effective marketing vehicle that bridges the gap between a brand and its target audience is press release distribution.

And, as an industry leader, Newswire has seen how powerful press releases can be in helping companies achieve positive results that move the needle.

"Newswire has consistently used press releases to help our clients deliver their messaging directly to their target audiences and capture the attention of relevant media publications," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Turning our clients' owned media into earned media through effective and newsworthy press releases has proven to be a valuable marketing initiative time and again."

The effectiveness of strategic press release distribution is at the forefront of Newswire's Media Advantage Plan (MAP), as this innovative program helps companies create newsworthy stories, launch targeted campaigns, and much more.

As a result, companies that are part of Newswire's MAP have collectively earned hundreds of media mentions in publications such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Yahoo!, and USA Today, to name a few.

Newswire's approach to press release distribution combines its robust SaaS technology, with its enriched press release distribution network and the expertise of its team to help small and midsize companies build brand awareness, increase website traffic, improve search engine rankings, generate leads, and increase sales.

To learn more about how Newswire's press release distribution services are helping small and midsize businesses earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

