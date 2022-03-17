Patient Recliners Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players and market trend Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:14:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- Patient Recliners Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The patient recliners market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is a steep rise in the elderly population across all the geographical locations. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders like cancers, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis necessitates the increased comfort for patients. As per United Nations data of World Population Prospects for the year 2019, the number of people over the age of 65 was to increase from 9% in 2019 to more than 16% of the total world's population by 2050. Also, the number of persons aged 80 years or over is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. Thus, a rise in the volume of patient pool demands high requirements of patient recliners. Additionally, enhanced comfort, convenience, and ease of treatment with recent advanced compact designs are likely to boost the global market's growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Patient Room Recliners Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Patient Recliners Market



The patient room recliners segment is expected to account for the largest revenue over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to their durability, versatility, and enhanced comfort to the patient and the caregiver. These can be used in various treatment types, including oncology, surgery, infusion, dialysis, and orthopedics, and they are well known as positional care recliners. The higher demand for these medical recliners can be due to increased adoption by the physicians in developed countries across a wide range of medical facilities, leading to the segment's growth. On the other hand, the bariatric recliners segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand can be due to salient features suitable for the treatment of obese people like enhanced weight capacity. Also, the rising burden of obesity among industrialized economies resulted in higher demand for the segment propelling the overall growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.



North America is expected to dominate the overall patient recliners market throughout the forecast period. Dominance is due to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases like obesity and orthopedic events. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic musculoskeletal problems associated with Spine and back-related disorders is expected to fuel the market. As per the survey report published by the National Centre for Health Statistics in 2017, about 52.1% of people aged 18 years and older have suffered pain from any muscle, joint, or bone. Also, low back pain was the most common pain, affecting 28.6% of the people in the United States. Thus, the presence of a huge target population results in a higher demand for these products. Additionally, patients' increased preference for comfort due to high disposable income in the US boosts the global patient recliners market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The patient recliners market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the prominent players dominating the market are implementing various strategies, like mergers and acquisitions and developing products that enhance the comfort to patients. In October 2019, Herman Miller Inc acquired a majority stake in HAY A/S manufacturer of well-designed products. The acquisition further expanded its retail, ancillary products, and contract furnishing footprint and accelerated the global growth of the HAY brand. Such strategic trends in the market will positively impact the patient recliners market over the forecast period. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Steelcase Inc, Krueger International Inc, Stryker Corporation, La-Z-Boy Inc, and Herman Miller Inc (Nemschoff Inc).

