Can Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 'Shibverse' Metaverse Compete with StarLink (STARL) & Presale Stage FIREPIN Token (FRPN)?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), another dog-themed meme coin yet one of Dogecoin's (DOGE) highest-performing successors, doesn't appear to be on track to replicating any of its meteoric highs from last year. While a one-off price boom is standard for meme coins, the team behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) seem determined to keep its place in the ranks. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00002198 and has a market cap of $12 billion. In terms of performance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently down 32%, and is also far beneath its all-time high of around $0.000088 in October last year.

Because the token is planning to roll out its own metaverse, which has been codenamed the ‘Shiberse', its investors have remained optimistic. Regardless, the launch date for the metaverse is yet to be revealed, despite there already being a lot of talk about it among the ShibArmy, who have enthusiastically embraced the concept. Additionally, last month LEASH tokens were used to buy land, and public sale is anticipated to launch soon. According to the Shib Team, the metaverse dubbed ‘Shiberse' would serve as the anchor in their sustainable ecosystem as they plan to add more utility, projects, and benefits for the ShibArmy.

However, some crypto enthusiasts are sceptical of Shiba Inu's (SHIB) metaverse plans. Meme coins have traditionally always lacked utility and are driven by social media hype, so it is difficult to predict whether the Shib Team can fulfil these expectations. It will be especially challenging for SHIB in light of the growing number of metaverse tokens being released. As investors eagerly wait for cryptos to begin spiking, two of Shiba Inu's (SHIB) future metaverse contenders include StarLink (STARL) and FIREPIN (FRPN). Both lesser-known names in the crypto space, learn about these tokens now before they explode.

StarLink (STARL)

The StarLink (STARL) metaverse is possibly the only truly decentralised metaverse project, aiming to bring two worlds – the Metaverse and the crypto-based economy – together on a single platform. As a space-themed metaverse, it aims to capitalise on the adventure concept by allowing users to meet people, trade items, and collect NFTs, among other things. The project has a development team that has worked with companies such as Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, Lucasfilm, and others.

StarLink (STARL) will be governed by its native token, STARL, which will primarily be used as a medium of exchange within the metaverse. The token can be traded within the ecosystem, but it can also be used as a gateway to different stages of the metaverse game. In a nutshell, it can be described as the virtual world's digital currency. The STARL token can be used to hire pilots, build ships, and use them in various battle missions in the game's play-to-earn mode.

Considering the multidimensional and fascinating nature of the StarLink (STARL) metaverse, it's clear to see why investors have been bullish on the digital currency. With a 24-hour trading volume of $5,750,184, the current StarLink (STARL) price is $0.000014 at the time of writing. In the last 24 hours, StarLink (STARL) has lost nearly 3% of its value. With a live market cap of $136,765,701, StarLink (STARL) is currently ranked #292 on CoinMarketCap.

FIREPIN (FRPN)

FIREPIN (FRPN) is currently only in presale, yet has been rapidly gaining bullish momentum. FIREPIN (FRPN) isn't creating its own metaverse, but is instead striving to become the main currency for the metaverse. Labelling itself a community-led DAO platform, FIREPIN (FRPN) will allocate funds towards NFTs, 3D and metaverse game development, P2E and more.

To incentivize holders to allocate those funds, a small percentage fee will be deducted from each transaction on the network, which will be used to provide liquidity and stability. 2% is then evenly redistributed back to current holders, implying that simply holding the token earns you extra FRPN.

FIREPIN also wants to be as practical and easy to use as possible, which is why it's featuring multi-chain platform integration, with users being able to conduct cross-chain financial transactions between up to 5 popular networks, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOLANA) (SOL).

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is already igniting the crypto world after a spectacular 366% increase in only the first 2 weeks of its presale. At the time of writing, the token has already grown from $0.000067 to $0.000312. With more than a month left in the presale, investors still have plenty of opportunity to profit from the outstanding gains. Analysts estimate that by the time it is officially launched, it will have increased by at least 2000% if it continues to rise at its current rate. As a result, an initial investment of $1,000 could result in a monumental profit of $20,000 for early investors.

