Intrinsic ID Optimizes SRAM PUF Security Technology for Advanced Process Nodes with QuiddiKey 4.x

Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced the newest release of its flagship hardware IP product, QuiddiKey®. The new release is adapted to the needs of semiconductor designs targeting advanced process nodes. QuiddiKey 4.x provides additional security countermeasures, extended testability, and requires less non-volatile memory than previous versions. It is available immediately.
Key Takeaways:
- QuiddiKey 4.x provides security IP that is future-proof and does not require redesign as process nodes keep shrinking and designs become more complex.
About Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. Intrinsic ID customers around the globe use its products to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate chips and devices.
Contacts:
Antoinette Sottak
8435304442
toni@wiredislandpr.com
Source: Intrinsic ID
