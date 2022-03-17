Biolage Announces Luis Alvarez as Global Creative Director

NEW YORK - March 17, 2022 - (

Biolage is excited to announce award-winning master hair artist, product developer, educator and photographer Luis Alvarez as Biolage's new Global Creative Director. Known for being an expert across all hair types and textures, Alvarez was knighted into the "L'Ordre de la Chevalerie" in Paris, one of the highest honors given by Intercoiffure, and was also voted one of Modern Salon's "50 Most Influential Hairdressers."

His internationally renowned expertise in product development, image-making and education is born out of his unique history spanning more than 30 years in the fashion and beauty industry. In his new role, Alvarez will have multiple touchpoints within the brand, including education, product co-creation and category insights, while bringing Biolage's vision of high-performance haircare to life through digital communication and visual campaigns.

Alvarez has a deep history with the brand - beginning his journey in 1990 working as a freelance artist. He quickly joined the creative team and was tasked with redefining the Biolage aesthetic that spoke to both the professional stylist community and salon customer. Having a hand in both the visual expression of the brand as well as product development was a career-defining moment for Alvarez and what makes his return to the brand so special.

"Having Luis return to Biolage is an exciting moment and I'm thrilled to have him on board bringing his expertise in the salon industry both creatively and visually for the brand," says Shane Wolf, Global President, US Brands, Professional Products Division at L'Oreal. "Arnie and Sydell Miller ignited a passion for the hair industry in both of us early in our careers and having him rejoin as a driving force is meaningful as we look to the future."

"Coming full-circle and joining the current management team to future-proof Biolage for the next generation of hair artists and salon customers is very exciting," says Alvarez. My expertise and creative POV is about purposely marrying product, tool and technique to create hairstyles that bridge the gap between hair art and wearable hair. In my new role, my aim will be to define and represent a narrative that is relatable to both hair artist and consumer through relevant education, visual inspiration and product innovation."

ABOUT BIOLAGE

In 1990, Biolage was born from the minds of hairdressers and entrepreneurs Arnie and Sydell Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Biolage is recognized worldwide as a leader in professional haircare, taking haircare to new levels by offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals - and that reputation continues to grow.

Learn more at Biolage.com and follow us on Instagram @Biolage.

