Quebec Silica Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Patrick Levasseur to the Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. QTZ ("Quebec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Levasseur as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Levasseur is replacing Mr. Aeron Kawakami, who has decided to retire from the Board to focus on his other business ventures.

Mr. Levasseur is currently an independent board member of HPQ Silicon Resource Corp. HPQ as well as President & CEO of Beauce Gold Fields BGF. Additionally, Patrick has ten years of capital markets experience with various Canadian Securities firms. Mr Levasseur stated: "Good silicon metal for batteries starts with a great quartz deposit and I believe Quebec Silica has the solid foundation and the talent it needs to meet that objective."

"I am pleased to welcome Patrick to Quebec Silica. His knowledge of quartz exploration and his experience in silicon metal technology will be a valued addition to Quebec Silica's technical team," said Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of Quebec Silica. "Patrick has proven to be a strong leader throughout his career and has gained extensive experience in Quebec. We are excited that Patrick Levasseur has agreed to join us on the board to assist our team with our current silica project."

Quebec Silica also announces the granting of 200,000 incentive stock options of the company at an exercise price of $0.09. The Options can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the CSE.

About Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company focused on exploring, developing, and acquiring industrial mineral resources in Quebec, Canada. The Company is currently focused on its wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Quebec, Canada.

Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

