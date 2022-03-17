BTV Reports on Bitbuy Technologies, Champion Iron, Southern Energy & Reliq Health Technologies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - On national TV Sat. March 19 & Sun. March 20, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.
Bitbuy Technologies - With cryptocurrency making its way toward mainstream global acceptance, BTV visits one of Canada's largest cryptocurrency trading platforms with over 400,000 registered users and ~$4 billion dollars traded. Bitbuy is Canada's first regulated crypto marketplace.
Champion Iron Limited CIA CIA CIAFF - With their best production and financial results ever. BTV hears how Champion is set to double its high-grade iron ore output by mid-2022 with their flagship project in north-eastern Quebec.
Southern Energy SOU - With a track record of creating shareholder value, President & CEO, Ian Atkinson, has his sights set on finding value in overlooked assets. BTV highlights this established oil and gas producer's projects in Mississippi.
Reliq Health Technologies RHT RQHTF - BTV visits this rapidly growing global healthcare tech company specializing in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market.
About BTV:
On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.
TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday March 19 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday March 20 @ 4:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday March 19 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday March 20 @ 4:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun March 27 @ 8:30am ET
