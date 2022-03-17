Potent Ventures Secures Partnership with Influencer Michelle Cehn in Advance of Launch of The Gummy Project

Michelle Cehn brings 1,100,000+ followers on Instagram

World of Vegan Media Platform to deliver widespread exposure for The Gummy Project through its brand and product launch

Partnership to include extensive campaign deploying Instagram Features, In-depth articles, Social Media features on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest and E-newsletter features from Michelle Cehn's World of Vegan

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. POT 0OS POTVF ("Potent" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce that the Company has established a partnership with Michelle Cehn's World of Vegan lifestyle media platform.

"Building on our significant partnership announcements with OCEARCH (www.ocearch.org), and the Bee Conservancy (www.thebeeconservancy.org), The Gummy Project and World of Vegan have established a partnership that will significantly raise brand awareness directly to one of our target markets, further aligning the brand as one of substance and purpose," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project.

Deploying its World of Vegan media platform, The Gummy Project's brand, products and purpose driven marketing strategy will be featured prominently on Instagram (1.1 million plus followers), with articles on www.worldofvegan.com, through e-newsletters aimed at the Company's target market and extensively throughout the World of Vegan's social media platforms including Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook. Over the course of the media campaign, from March 2022 through January 2023, World of Vegan/Michelle Cehn, will receive $3950 USD per month from Potent.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about the launch of The Gummy Project, and I know the world is more than ready for consciously crafted vegan gummies! People are eagerly looking for ways to align their food choices and purchases with their values and it's always a double-win when a brand like The Gummy Project goes beyond just being vegan, and truly establishes their business as a business for good," said Michelle Cehn, Founder, World of Vegan. "I've always had a soft spot in my heart for sharks and I'm thrilled they are speaking out for a species that is underrepresented (and mis-represented) in the media."

ABOUT WORLD OF VEGAN

World of Vegan is a vegan food and lifestyle website founded in 2015 by longtime animal advocate, tree-hugger, and wellness warrior Michelle Cehn. Here at World of Vegan we're on a mission to make vegan living accessible, delicious, and fun! Why? Because living in a way that's gentle on our planet, kind to animals, and supportive of our health and longevity should feel good. And we're here to support you every step of the journey. https://www.worldofvegan.com/

About Potent Ventures

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

