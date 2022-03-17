Netsertive Wins Three Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service Excellence



Netsertive, the digital marketing partner trusted by top franchise and automotive brands, was presented with three Bronze Level Stevie® Awards in the Sales & Customer Service Categories at the 16th Annual Stevie Awards earlier this month.

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Netsertive provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed and developed to support the unique needs of national brands and their local businesses owners. Through the combination of paid, organic, content management, and analytics, Netsertive makes it simpler and easier for franchise owners and automotive dealers to efficiently dive leads in their local markets.

Netsertive's Ashley Resta won Bronze for National Sales Director of The Year. "Ashley is a driving force behind Netsertive. Her intellect and kindness come together to create an environment of efficiency and care for every business she works with. She is consistently a top performer and a great mentor for the team," states Ron Cygnarowicz, VP of Sales for Netsertive.

Netsertive's Jordan Wise won Bronze for Customer Service Leader of the Year. "Jordan is one of the strongest and most driven people I have ever worked with. She defines the word teamwork and pushes everyone around her to not only meet their goals but to exceed them. Jordan is the heart and soul of the auto team here at Netsertive and is a primary reason that we are as successful as we are," says Carter Davis, Sr. Director of Client Success, Automotive for Netsertive.

Finally, Netsertive's Sales Team won the Bronze for National Sales Team of the Year. "I am honored to work alongside a team of stellar sales professionals who not only understand Netsertive's mission and offerings but also have a passion for helping business owners succeed," says Cygnarowicz

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller.

About Netsertive:

Netsertive is the digital marketing solution trusted by multi-location businesses. Founded in 2009, over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies use Netsertive's award-winning technology and team to run localized digital advertising, search engine optimization, and web solutions at scale. For more information on how Netsertive helps multi-location businesses acquire more local customers online, visit netsertive.com or send us a message at info@netsertive.com.

