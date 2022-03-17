Refresh, an Akron Company, Ranks No. 60 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine revealed that Refresh is No. 60 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, with a two-year revenue growth of 169%. This award is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.
"It's amazing to be included by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest. This honor validates all the hard work our team has put in, during one of the toughest economical periods in the country's history. We are extremely proud of our ability to weather the challenges small businesses have struggled with the past couple of years," says Adam Ferracane, Founder & President of Refresh.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Founded in 2016, Refresh offers several home services to both large apartment communities and homeowners alike. Their service offerings were selected and designed to include the primary services needed to get an apartment, or home, ready for a new tenant to move in, solving a major issue for real estate investors, both large and small.
Refresh also offers four franchise business opportunities in each one of their primary service categories. Franchises are sold through their sister company, Refresh Franchising LLC. Offerings include Bath Refinishing, Painting, Carpet Cleaning and Janitorial services.
For more information about Refresh's business, visit www.refreshcompanies.com
For more information about Refresh's franchise offerings, visit https://refreshfranchising.com
Contact: Adam Ferracane | (330) 237-9333 | info@refreshcompanies.com
