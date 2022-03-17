Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:40:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities, technical advancements in contrast-enhanced ultrasound imaging, and support and investments by the governments and private organizations are estimated to provide a boost to the market. An increase in the prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities has led to an upsurge in the number of diagnostic imaging tests. The diagnostics for these ailments majorly include ultrasound imaging that involves the use of gas-filled microbubbles, to better visualize the organs and blood vessels. The role of these tests in identifying the need for treatment/surgeries in the interventional procedures and perioperative scans before surgeries are anticipated to boost the usage of contrast media in imaging procedures.



The key factor propelling market growth is the high volume of diagnostic procedures, stemming from the rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. As per the World Health Organization, cancer is the second-leading cause of death across the world and it was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. These diseases are preventable and can save the patients' lives, if they are diagnosed in their early stages.

The future of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market has a high probability of witnessing an array of technological advancements. The R&D spending by companies, like Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips NV, has increased exponentially. The wide range of pipeline drugs possessing a high probability of approval in clinical trials in the future is predicted to provide lucrative growth opportunities to contrast-enhanced ultrasound market. However, high cost associated with contrast-enhanced ultrasound devices and shortage of helium may lead to a steep decrease for the market.



Key Market Trends



The Equipment Segment is Anticipated to Expand at the Fastest Rate and is Expected to Continue Doing the Same During the Forecast Period



- Contrast-enhanced ultrasound equipment is expected to register a lucrative CAGR, during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the disease along with rising demand for effective diagnostic are some of the major factors likely to drive the segment. The high growth potential attained is a consequence of upsurge in patient pool suffering from chronic ailments. Major diagnostic uses of these devices include the examination of maternity, cardiac, gynecological, cerebrovascular, abdominal and urological, breast examination and small pieces of tissues and in the pediatric and operational review. This can be attributed to a significant increase in the demand for diagnostic testing.

- The increasing usage of ultrasound equipment, owing to its high efficiency and safety is expected to bode a well for the market. These devices offer real-time data and accurate diagnosis to the physicians for better diagnosis. Owing to these advantages, the demand for these equipments is expected to be on the steep rise during the forecast period.



The North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period



Currently, North America dominates the market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years owing to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases and the high adoption of ultrasound modality in general diagnostics. In addition, high demand for technologically advanced medical devices is also anticipated to drive the market in the region.



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly in the forthcoming years owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population and improving healthcare facilities for treating diseases. Blooming medical tourism in Asia Pacific economies is also expected to augment the studied market in the region. Prospering medical tourism in developing countries such as India, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, and Philippines is boosting the demand for world class healthcare services. Major market players are strategizing to increase their presence in these regions and offer products at competitive prices.

Competitive Landscape



The contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is moderately competitive and consists of local as well as global players. The major players include companies, such Siemens Healthineers AG, Trivitron Healthcare, BK Medical Holding Company Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bracco Diagnostic Inc.



Growing collaborations, product differentiation, and initiatives for increasing awareness about cancer treatment are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies to maintain their market position. For instance, in June 2018, Siemens Healthineers introduces new ultrasound system Acuson Sequoia that offer high-resolution imaging adapting to patients' personal characteristics to enable better diagnosis. This was carried out to expand the treatment options and gain a competitive advantage.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

