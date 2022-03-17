Creatine Kinase Reagent Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:40:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Creatine Kinase Reagent Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global creatine kinase reagent market was anticipated to register a CAGR of nearly 5.5% during the forecast period. Creatine kinase is a cardiac biomarker allude to the substances released in the bloodstream, due to heart-related damage or stress, mainly caused by insufficient blood flow. The quantification of creatine kinase is employed for the diagnosis of various heart conditions, such as acute myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, ischemia, congestive heart failure, and others.



High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death, globally, accountable for 17.9 million deaths each year. Thus, the rising number of patients suffering from CVDs acts as one of the major factors driving the growth rate of the market.



Furthermore, technological advancement is one of the new avenues for research and development applications. The increasing preference for cardiac testing kits, progressive development of creatine kinase reagent and the high specificity and sensitivity of these creatine kinase reagent-based tests for efficient and accurate diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders are expected to increase the market.



However, stringent regulatory framework for qualification processes that evaluate companion diagnostics of creatine kinase may hinder the growth of the global creatine kinase reagent market.

Key Market Trends



Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue Doing the Same during the Forecast Period



- Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) is expected to dominate the creatine kinase reagent market through the forecast period. ACS is a medical condition resulting due to a reduction in blood flow to the heart muscle. In this condition, heart muscles are not able to function properly and if not treated at the early stage then it may result in a heart attack. Thus the rising patient population of ACS acts as a growth stimulant for the segment. As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017 thereby opening up new avenues for the segment growth.

- High prevalence of target diseases attributable to factors, such as the increasing base of geriatric population, the prevalence of an unhealthy & sedentary lifestyle among individuals, smoking & alcohol consumption, and unhealthy food habits, inevitably leading to obesity which demands the high need of ligases are expected to be the key factors driving the growth.

- In developed economies incidences of ACS is higher than developing nations but the mortality associated with ACS in developing nations is higher than developed nations. Affordable medical treatments and early stage disease diagnosis can be possible reason for low mortality in developed nations.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue Doing the Same during the Forecast Period



North America is a prominent market due to well-established end-use industries such as molecular biology laboratories, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies. High scope for research and development activities in major countries is driving regional growth. The U.S. government has heavily invested in R&D to promote the production of biomarkers as diagnostic for various cardiac disorders, which is expected to propel the regional market over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The target population comprising individuals with cardiac disorders such as acute coronary syndrome and Acute Myocardial Infarction is on the rise in these developing regions. This provides avenues for players in this vertical to carry out research and develop a novel treatment with regards to disease treatment thereby increasing product penetration in the regional verticals. Furthermore, rising medical tourism, increasing disposable income and growing awareness about ACS are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The creatine kinase reagent market is highly competitive and consists of global as well as local players. Due to technological advancements, small and mid-sized companies are focusing on market penetration, in order to grab their market shares. New product launches, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are the key initiatives being undertaken by the leading players in this vertical, in order to sustain the competition. Some of the key companies that are currently present in the market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter Inc., PerkinElmer, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

