New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:17:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in association with National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), stated that in India, the cases of cancer is estimated to reach 1.57 Million by the end of 2025.



Research Nester has released a report titled "India and Neighboring Countries PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

Further, the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that total confirmed coronavirus cases in India recorded to be 28,996,473 cases between the period 3rd of January 2020 and 8th of June 2021.

The statistics states the growing incidences of infectious diseases and therefore the growing concern amongst individuals to treat these diseases. Individuals in India and its neighboring countries, as a result, are increasingly opting for quality healthcare services, which is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the market growth. Further, the increasing healthcare expenditure from these countries is also anticipated to drive the market growth. The World Bank, in one of its statistics, stated that the current health expenditure per capita (in current US$) in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives in the year 2018 was recorded to USD 72.835 thousand, USD 41.909 thousand, USD 42.873 thousand, USD 157.466 thousand, USD 57.847 thousand, and USD 973.537 thousand respectively. Owing to such factors, the India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2026, and further reach USD 6432.57 Million by the end of 2026 from a revenue of USD 1672.94 Million in the year 2019.

The market in these countries is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing population and the increasing burden of infectious diseases on these countries. In the statistical report "National Health Profile (NHP) of India, 2019", published by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, pneumonia, and acute respiratory infections were the two communicable diseases which held the highest share for the total mortality of 30.65% and 27.21% respectively in the year 2018. Further, growing cases of cancer and the nee for molecular diagnostics to treat these diseases is also anticipated to drive the market growth.

The India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of application into respiratory disease, infectious disease, oncology, STDs, prenatal testing, hematology, hepatitis, and others. Out of these segments, the infectious disease segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period in the diagnostic labs end user segment, and further generate a revenue of USD 91.97 Million by the end of 2026.

The India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market is segmented by country into India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives, out of which, the market in India is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and further gain a revenue of USD 5323.40 Million by the end of 2026, and further grow with the highest CAGR of 17.29% during the forecast period.

However, the lack of reimbursement policies is one of the major factors expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market, which includes company profiling of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, QuantMDx Group Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott, MedGenome, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Europe GmbH, Cepheid, and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "India and Neighboring Countries PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026", analyses the overall India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the India and neighboring countries PoC molecular diagnostics market in the near future.

