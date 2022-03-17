Visual Collaboration Platform Software Market Scope | USD 1667.6 Million till 2028 by Growing with a CAGR of 17.43% Between 2020 and 2028

New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:16:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global market accounted for USD 461.3 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.



Research Nester published a report titled "Visual Collaboration Platform Software Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global visual collaboration platform software market in terms of market segmentation by type, and by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

As digital tools improve employee collaboration through crowdsourcing and cross-pollination, thereby improving workers' digital dexterity, organizations are adopting the use of visual collaboration platform software, which provides various features such as real-time communication, project management, product development, and other features thereby creating notable growth opportunities related to the growth of global visual collaboration platform software market. The global market accounted for USD 461.3 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

The global visual collaboration platform software market is segmented application into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In these segments, the large enterprise segment in the global visual collaboration platform software market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 17.11% and is estimated to be the leading revenue generating segment during the forecast period. Geographically, the global visual collaboration platform software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America held the leading market value of around USD 238.9 Million in 2019 and is further estimated to hold this position throughout the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the highly developed IT infrastructure, education institutions, and large of base of manufacturing and oil and gas sector.

Increasing millennial population in the workforce

The number of millennials and Gen-Z population is increasing these days in the large organizations and start-ups, leading to an increase in desire to learn new skills using digital technologies, including visual collaboration software platforms. Majority of the young population globally believes that using visual collaborative platform software contributes to an increased focus on more meaningful, business-critical work.

However, adoption of visual collaboration platform software, especially which allow document sharing, remote desktop control, create potential risks and vulnerabilities for the employees and the organizations for data theft. Hence, this factor impedes the expansion of the visual collaboration platform software around the globe as key restraint to the growth of global visual collaboration platform software market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global visual collaboration platform software market which includes company profiling of Tactivos, Inc., Miro, Stormboard, , Conceptboard, Deskle, DEON GmbH & Co. KG, Ziteboard, iObeya, Lucid Software Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, IREMA, and Johns Manville. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global visual collaboration platform software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

