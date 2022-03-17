Vision Sensor Market Scope By Recent Scope, Development And Growth By Regions To, Forecast To 2030

New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:16:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The vision sensor market is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030,



Research Nester released a report titled "Vision Sensor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the vision sensor market in terms of market segmentation by sensor type, end- user, application and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The vision sensor market is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030, on account of the introduction of IoT in manufacturing and the need for fewer devices to inspect multiple parameters in various industry verticals. The design and structure of vision sensor systems consist of a display, interface, video camera, and a computer processor to automate the industrial processes. These sensors are widely implemented for pass/fail decisions, measurement, and other observable characteristics pertaining to product quality. These parts are integral to the manufacturing processes as they primarily focus on increasing efficiency. With the help of images captured by the camera, vision sensors can be used to determine the parts orientation, presence, and accuracy.

The market is segmented by end-user industry into automotive, electronics and semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, food, and packaging. Among these segments, the automotive industry is expected to be the leading end-user industry for vison sensors owing to the increasing demand for these sensors in inspection, identification, and localization applications.

Inspection of various parts and components, identifying faulty components, misalignment of parts and components, and guiding robotic arms to perform complex tasks on the assembly line will be key applications that will boost the demand for vision sensors from this industry. Increasing adoption of factory automation to reduce manufacturing time and cost spent on inspection will boost the demand for these sensors from North America, APAC, and Europe.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the vision sensor market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the vast population shift and an increase of disposable income, which has prompted a higher demand for products in the APAC region. Manufacturers are looking to adopt automation techniques to reduce costs, save time, and improve product quality. These factors will continue to push the demand for vision sensors in these industries in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Increasing Rising usage of 3D Machine Vision Systems to Drive Market Growth

Vision sensors are increasingly adopted by various industrial verticals such as food & beverages, automotive, medical, and general manufacturing industries to ensure uniform quality across and within the production batches. Considerably growing end-use industries and the rising trend of automation of manufacturing processes are anticipated to drive the growth of the global vision sensor market over the forecast period. Rapidly growing electronics and semiconductor industries, coupled with significant demand for electronics from consumers, are expected to support the growth of the target market. Vision sensors are cost-effective and time-saving compared to conventional quality control systems. These sensors are considered an integral part of advanced manufacturing technologies such as the industrial Internet of things (IoT). Increasing penetration of IoT and the need for cost-effective options with high accuracy of work in industrial applications are factors expected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance, Sick AG introduced its Visionary-T DT sensor. It is a 3D vision sensor that uses single-snapshot time-of-flight (TOF) technology to detect the presence or absence of 3D objects. With a sensing range of up to 50 by 45 meters at 40 meters distance, Visionary-T DT is ideal for collision warning systems on forklifts, automated guided vehicles (AGV), and carts (AGC).

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global vision sensor market which includes company profiling of Keyence Corporation, Balluff GmbH, Baumer India Private Limited, Sick AG, Omron Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Basler AG, Ifm electronic gmbh. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the vision sensor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

