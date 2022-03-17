Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Future, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2030

New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:14:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market is anticipated to record a CAGR of ~7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.



Research Nester published a report titled "Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market in terms of market segmentation by application, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market is anticipated to record a CAGR of ~7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. As fitness-oriented activities and sports activities such as walking, hiking, running and other activities are rising rapidly all across the globe, the demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane is estimated to grow in the near future. Furthermore, rising awareness about the benefits of the material is also expected to drive market growth in the future.

The market is segmented by application and end user. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into automotive, footwear, building & construction, electronics, and others, out of which, the footwear segment is projected to hold the leading share during the forecast period owing to the exceptional cushioning and softness provided in sports shoe midsoles by the product.

Geographically, the expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the leading share on the back of rising demand for sports shoes in urban areas as well as increasing disposable income of the consumers in the region.

Rising Applications of Thermoplastic Polyurethane in Various Sectors to Expand Market

The increasing usage of expanded thermoplastic polyurethane in the sectors such as sports and leisure, automotive, engineering, electronics and others ascribing to the strong electrical resistance of the material is expected to grow the market. Furthermore, rising applications in logistics industries is also assessed to lead to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

However, concerns regarding the easily available substitutes in the market is expected to operate as a key restrain to the growth of expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market in the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Sanhuang Co., Ltd, HSV Moulded Foams Group, IMG plastec LLC, Kuraray Co, Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Wanhua Industrial Group, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

