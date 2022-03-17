Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units Market Future, Emerging Global Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

New York, United States, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:15:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global aircraft APU market is anticipated to record a CAGR of ~4% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.



Research Nester published a report titled "Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the aircraft APU market in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, product, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global aircraft APU market is anticipated to record a CAGR of ~4% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. The growth of the market can be credited to the great performance of APUs in aircrafts, growing demand for premium quality products and growing requirement of airplanes from commercial and military sectors. Moreover, competition among manufacturers is also estimated to offer growth opportunities to the market in the near future.

The market is segmented by aircraft type, product and end user. Based on end user, the commercial aircraft segment is projected to acquire the largest market share on the back of high number of orders for commercial planes and increasing passenger traffic globally. For instance, the total number of air travelers rose up to 4.6 billion in 2019, up from 4.4 billion in 2018.

Based on regional analysis, the aircraft APU market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to hold the largest shares in future, which can be attributed to the rising number of noise control mandates at the airports by the government authorities and strong presence of major manufacturers of aircraft auxiliary power units in these regions.

Rising Trend of Advanced Technologies in APUs to Boost Market Growth

The demand for advanced technologies for aircrafts is rising all over the world and owing to this, the key players of the market are emphasizing on tackling issues with aircraft APUs such as overheating, reduction of size, reducing noise and vibrations to make them more efficient. This is evaluated to be the major factor leading to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

However, absence of effective battery technology for APU is expected to operate as a key restrain to the growth of the aircraft APU market in the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of aircraft APU market which includes company profiling of AEGIS Power Systems, Inc., JSC NPP Aerosila, Honeywell International Inc, JSC Technodinamika, Safran and Safran companies, Rolls-Royce plc, PBS Group, a. s., The Dewey Electronics Corporation, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Jenoptic AG, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the aircraft APU market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

