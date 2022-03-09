Homebuilding Experience Management Firm Eliant Announces Winners of the 27th Annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards



Eliant HBC 2022

Homebuyers' Choice Awards





ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - March 9, 2022 - (

)

The winners of the 27th annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards were announced online on March 8, 2021. These awards reflect the experiences, ratings, and values of more than 185,000 surveyed homebuyers from 190 major homebuilders across the U.S. Homebuilders and individual representatives were recognized for their exceptional work and unwavering commitment to provide outstanding homebuyer experiences.

The event's top honor is The Eliant, a cumulative award given to builders rated highest for Best Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience. Label & Co. and Olson Homes received this award in the single division segment. The Eliant for multi-division builders went to The New Home Company and Chesmar Homes.

The New Home Company was also honored with 22 awards, including first place for Design Experience among all large-volume builders. In addition, nine representatives from The New Home Company earned awards for sales, design, and customer service in both Northern and Southern California markets.

Chesmar Homes was honored with 11 awards, including The Eliant for a multiple-division builder with more than 825 home closings in 2021. The builder also received first place for Purchase Experience, Design Experience, and Design Representative of the Year.

Southern California-based builder Olson Homes earned The Eliant for the single-division builder with more than 200 homes closed. Olson received a total of five first-place Homebuyers' Choice Awards, including Purchase Experience, First Year Quality, First Year Customer Service Experience, Sales Representative of the Year, and Customer Service Representative of the Year.

Label & Co., a Florida-based builder, also earned The Eliant for a single-division builder with <200 closings. The company received 10 awards, including six first-place mentions for Best Customer Communication, Design Experience, Design Representative of the Year, First Year Customer Service Experience, First Year Quality, and The Eliant.

Gary Wilson from Tri Pointe Homes received the Customer Experience Leader of the Year award, an accolade that recognizes exemplary leadership in customer experience excellence across all qualifying builders.

The 2022 Homebuyers' Choice Awards was sponsored by Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage.

About the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards



The Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards has been the arbiter of superior customer experience in the homebuilding industry. Powered by Eliant's best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, the awards consist of 13 categories, each reflective of the values, opinions, and experiences of more than 185,000 recent homebuyers from 190 homebuilders across the U.S. For a complete list of winners and detailed selection criteria, visit Eliant.com/choice-awards.

About Eliant



Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders, and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home-buying questions. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:



Fernanda Luick

(949) 753-1077 x56

fernanda@eliant.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: