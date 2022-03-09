Homebuilding Experience Management Firm Eliant Announces Winners of the 27th Annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards

Eliant HBC 2022
Homebuyers' Choice Awards
The winners of the 27th annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards were announced online on March 8, 2021. These awards reflect the experiences, ratings, and values of more than 185,000 surveyed homebuyers from 190 major homebuilders across the U.S. Homebuilders and individual representatives were recognized for their exceptional work and unwavering commitment to provide outstanding homebuyer experiences.
The event's top honor is The Eliant, a cumulative award given to builders rated highest for Best Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience. Label & Co. and Olson Homes received this award in the single division segment. The Eliant for multi-division builders went to The New Home Company and Chesmar Homes.
The New Home Company was also honored with 22 awards, including first place for Design Experience among all large-volume builders. In addition, nine representatives from The New Home Company earned awards for sales, design, and customer service in both Northern and Southern California markets.
Chesmar Homes was honored with 11 awards, including The Eliant for a multiple-division builder with more than 825 home closings in 2021. The builder also received first place for Purchase Experience, Design Experience, and Design Representative of the Year.
Southern California-based builder Olson Homes earned The Eliant for the single-division builder with more than 200 homes closed. Olson received a total of five first-place Homebuyers' Choice Awards, including Purchase Experience, First Year Quality, First Year Customer Service Experience, Sales Representative of the Year, and Customer Service Representative of the Year.
Label & Co., a Florida-based builder, also earned The Eliant for a single-division builder with <200 closings. The company received 10 awards, including six first-place mentions for Best Customer Communication, Design Experience, Design Representative of the Year, First Year Customer Service Experience, First Year Quality, and The Eliant.
Gary Wilson from Tri Pointe Homes received the Customer Experience Leader of the Year award, an accolade that recognizes exemplary leadership in customer experience excellence across all qualifying builders.
The 2022 Homebuyers' Choice Awards was sponsored by Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage.
About the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards
The Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards has been the arbiter of superior customer experience in the homebuilding industry. Powered by Eliant's best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, the awards consist of 13 categories, each reflective of the values, opinions, and experiences of more than 185,000 recent homebuyers from 190 homebuilders across the U.S. For a complete list of winners and detailed selection criteria, visit Eliant.com/choice-awards.
About Eliant
Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders, and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home-buying questions. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Fernanda Luick
(949) 753-1077 x56
fernanda@eliant.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.