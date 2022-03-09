CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - ME Resource Corp./Albert Labs International Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Albert Labs International Corp., previously listed as ME Resource Corp., (MEC) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Albert Labs International Corp., is a laboratory-based, clinical research and drug development enterprise addressing mental health care needs. Through a succinct clinical pathway, focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE) Albert Labs look to commercialize its psychedelic-based treatments, and in doing so deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to patients sooner. Focused on accelerating access and faster approvals, Albert Labs put patients with urgent and unmet needs first as it develops licensed medicines to treat a variety of mental health conditions. Cancer-related distress, an initial focus of Albert Labs development program is thought to affect over 16 million patients worldwide.

Les actions ordinaires d'Albert Labs International Corp., précédemment cotées sous le nom de ME Resource Corp., (MEC) ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Albert Labs International Corp. est une entreprise de recherche clinique et de développement de médicaments en laboratoire qui répond aux besoins en matière de soins de santé mentale. Grâce à un parcours clinique succinct, axé sur les preuves du monde réel (RWE), Albert Labs cherche à commercialiser ses traitements à base de psychédéliques et, ce faisant, à proposer plus tôt une psychothérapie assistée par psychédélique aux patients. Axé sur l'accélération de l'accès et des approbations plus rapides, Albert Labs donne la priorité aux patients ayant des besoins urgents et non satisfaits en développant des médicaments sous licence pour traiter une variété de problèmes de santé mentale. La détresse liée au cancer, un objectif initial du programme de développement d'Albert Labs, toucherait plus de 16 millions de patients dans le monde.

Issuer/Émetteur: Albert Labs International Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ABRT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 67 280 035 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/sciences biologiques CUSIP: 012784 10 4 ISIN: CA 012784 10 4 1 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 552749103/5527491032 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Consolidation: 10 Old for 1 New/10 Ancien pour 1 Nouveaux Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 10 mars/March 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ABRT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.