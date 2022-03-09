Invico Capital Corporation Presents Award-Winning Fund Strategy at the Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners 2022 Investor Showcase

Investors, Advisors, and Industry Experts Hear from Portfolio Managers on Leading Private Debt Fund
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Invico Capital Corporation ("Invico"), a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in North America, introduced its award-winning fund strategy yesterday at the Canadian Hedge Fund Award (CHFA) Winners Showcase 2022 Investor Conference.
The audience, comprised of investment advisors, family offices, institutional and individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts, attended the half-day conference hosted by Alternative IQ at the Albany Club in Toronto to hear from some of Canada's best and brightest fund managers.
Invico presented its signature fund, the Invico Diversified Income Fund ("IDIF"), which placed second at the 2021 CHFA in the Best 3-Year Return and Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories. The award marked the second time IDIF has been recognized by the CHFA, which placed third in the Best 3-Year Return and second in the Best-5 Year Return, Private Debt categories in 2019.
"Investors are facing an incredible amount of friction with rising inflation, historically low interest rates, and volatility within the public and equity markets," said Allison Taylor, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "With many actively seeking products that can replace or complement more traditional investments in their portfolios, this event couldn't have happened at a more opportune time."
As explained in the presentation, IDIF focuses on investments that provide a high level of current income while offering the potential for moderate capital appreciation. The fund's strategy is to invest in high-yielding opportunities in a well-diversified manner across various industries and sectors. Currently, the portfolio is comprised of one-third energy working interests or royalty interests and two-thirds corporate lending strategies and equity securities.
"We are pleased to have achieved solid returns last year with continued improvement over the balance of 2021 post the June month-end CHFA award period," said Jason Brooks, CFA, President of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "With $124 million of transactions completed since the onset of the pandemic and over $100 million worth of transactions currently under evaluation, IDIF is well-positioned to continue seeing strong returns, particularly in our energy allocation, which is operating at record levels of cash generation."
A recap of the in-person event will be streamed online on the Alternative IQ website Tuesday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
For more information about Invico Capital Corporation or Invico Diversified Income Fund, please visit: https://www.invicocapital.com.
About Invico Diversified Income Fund
Invico Diversified Income Fund is an award-winning open-ended mutual fund trust with over $339 million in assets under management as at January 31, 2022. This private fund is focused on generating monthly income through a diversified portfolio of high yield lending strategies and energy working interests with asset collateralization or direct ownership in private assets. IDIF placed second in the Best 3-Year Return and Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories at the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA), second in the Best 5-Year Return and third in the Best 3-Year Return, Private Debt categories at the 2019 CHFA, and won the Diversified Mature Category award at the 2016 Private Capital Markets Association (PCMA) Awards.
About Invico Capital Corporation
Invico Capital Corporation is an award-winning Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in Canada and the U.S. The firm offers a range of private debt, energy, and real estate financing solutions that assist corporations in pursuing strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and growth programs, and supporting working capital requirements. Invico is a registered Portfolio Manager (PM), Investment Fund Manager (IFM), and Exempt Market Dealer (EMD), and is an official signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm holds over $1.52 billion in private capital as at January 31, 2022, and is the IFM for seven funds. Learn more at www.invicocapital.com.
Contacts:
Distribution opportunities:
Randy Beaudoin
rbeaudoin@invicocapital.com
(587) 330-1923
Lending opportunities:
Chris Wutzke
cwutzke@invicocapital.com
(587) 330-2018
Media:
Jillian Tyler
jtyler@invicocapital.com
(587) 355-5491
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116135
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.