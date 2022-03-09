

INTERVIEWPATH BRINGS ON NEW PARTNER

InterviewPath's Ron Bower (Founder & President) is pictured with Steve Harris (Partner & Integrator).





InterviewPath, a leading SaaS application organizations use to create custom interview guides quickly and effectively, announced the addition of a new partner today. Business Consultant and former HR Executive Steve Harris now holds an ownership stake and will join InterviewPath's leadership team, further helping to amplify the innovative interview guide generator tool that helps customers to identify and select the right candidates by harnessing the power of its behavioral-based competency model, ultimately improving the overall quality of hires.

"Steve is uniquely qualified to take on this role based on his deep experience in technology, improving and integrating processes, and human resources," stated InterviewPath Founder and President Ron Bower. "Over the course of his career, he has led strategy development, growth, and execution for small to mid-size companies, implemented an HR strategy for the retail network of a top-10 bank, developed systems to automate steel mills, managed technology teams, and founded two successful consulting businesses."

Harris will step into the integrator role at InterviewPath, leveraging his proven track record and passion for structure, alignment, leadership, and performance, allowing Bower to focus his time on vision and the future road map of the interview guide creation tool. The pair are planning new customer content, educational pieces, competencies and interview questions, and acceleration of functionality enhancements. Their priority is providing added value and data-based expertise to their customer base amidst a changing work landscape.

"Steve will focus his efforts on executing our strategic priorities," Bower added. "I'm especially excited about the opportunities he will pursue to position InterviewPath to leverage business intelligence and strengthen collaboration with customers."

Bower and Harris have known each other for many years. "I've had a front-row seat to watch the growth of InterviewPath from the time it was just an idea," said Harris. "I believe in the power of InterviewPath and in the difference it makes to our customers. I couldn't be more excited to work with Ron and the InterviewPath team."

Harris received a BA degree in Business and Computing Science from Muskingum University and an MBA from the University of Akron. He's a current board member and Treasurer of a startup non-profit focused on providing support to individuals with substance use disorders, Project White Butterfly. He is also a past board member and board President of Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, OH.



InterviewPath LLC (www.interviewpath.com) is web-based software developed to provide its customers with an easy-to-use, powerful, and affordable solution to create custom interview guides to improve their selection process and the quality of hire. Organizations of all sizes and industries use InterviewPath's cloud-based software selecting from 62 measurable competencies and over 1,600 interview questions to generate custom, legal interview guides in a matter of minutes anywhere, anytime.



