Western Europe Power Market For Sinus Surgery Growth Drivers, Opportunities, And Forecast Analysis To 2029

The statistics portray the growing incidences of non-communicable respiratory diseases amongst individuals in Europe. Backed by the growing awareness about such diseases, there is a rising need to treat these diseases, which is contributing to the surge in the number of surgeries for these diseases. Moreover, the ENT surgeons are looking out for advanced power tools, which in turn is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. Further, increasing healthcare expenditure, followed by the rising advancements in the field of medical science, are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Research Nester has released a report titled "Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery - Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

The number of deaths attributed to non-communicable respiratory diseases in the year 2000 in Europe registered to 444316 numbers, and it further grew to 458822 numbers in the year 2019, according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2029. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 94022.4 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 52819.3 Thousands in the year 2020. The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, and individual ENT clinics, of which, the hospital segment registered the largest market revenue of USD 29952.6 Thousand in the year 2020, and is further projected to attain USD 53117.4 Thousand by the end of 2029.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is segmented on the basis of country into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Western Europe, out of which, the market in Germany held the largest market revenue of USD 13152 Thousand in 2020, and is further expected to touch USD 23968.8 Thousand by the end of 2029.

However, the lack of availability of skilled personnel for operating these tools is one of the major factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery, which includes company profiling of KARL STORZ GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery - Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029", analyses the overall Western Europe power market for sinus surgery industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery in the near future.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

