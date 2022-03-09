C-RAN Architecture Market Growing Rapidly With High CAGR of ~23% Worldwide By 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:18:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation



The global C-RAN architecture market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~23% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, owing to the escalating network congestion resulting from use of smart devices, and growing adoption of cloud-based deployments. Apart from these, increasing use of mobile phones and rising internet penetration are also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The market is segmented by network type, architecture, service and end user. Based on network type, the segment for 4G is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of the high backhaul capacity of the network to cells. Additionally, based on end user, the enterprises segment is projected to garb the largest share over the forecast period ascribing to the rising number of enterprises using C-RAN to deploy in-building network solution.

Research Nester published a report titled "C-RAN Architecture Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global C-RAN architecture market in terms of market segmentation by network type, architecture, service, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global C-RAN architecture market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the growing mobile data traffic and increase in investments in the telecom industry in the region.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Growing Network Congestion Resulting from High Usage of Smart Devices to Expand Market

Over the last few years, the volume of data being transmitted has increased in massive amounts. Yet most of the data is transferred via outdated switches, routers, and servers. In addition, the bandwidth used is also not enough for such huge transmissions. This is giving rise to the adoption of C-RAN architecture globally, which in turn is projected to boost market growth in the near future.

However, rising need for high fronthaul capacity is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global C-RAN architecture market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global C-RAN architecture market which includes company profiling of Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global C-RAN architecture market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

