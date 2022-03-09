Shibnobi Unveils Dojoswap Preview Video

Frederick, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - The team at Shibnobi, a token that focuses on providing passive income through a reflection mechanism, is pleased to present their Dojoswap preview video to the crypto community, which can be seen on the YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddDdu2IDuHs. With the introduction of Dojoswap, a unique multi-chain swap platform, Shibnobi aims to revolutionize the decentralized finance landscape.





Dojoswap is compatible with popular blockchains like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Cronos. It is designed to address the problem of lack of user-friendly tools on Ethereum virtual machines.

Dojoswap is built on a decentralized automated market maker system. The system leverages liquidity pools to enable smooth blockchain transactions via multiple chains. Other features of this multi-chain swap platform include the Dojoverse, Kusari Blockchain, and Katana Wallet.

List Your Projects On Dojoswap

Creators can now list their ETH, BSC, or Polygon projects on Dojoswap. To list your project, head over to http://shibnobi.com and click on the apply button. Alternatively, you can fill this form. Before applying to list a project on Dojoswap, keep in mind that there is a setup fee of $1000 to cover transactional costs. Also keep in mind that projects will provide 50% liquidity of their tokens to Shibnobi and another 50% of the paired token.

How To Buy $Shinja on Dojoswap

The video preview shows a live testing of Dojoswap by Cliff, the head of the team. In the video, Cliff demonstrated how to use Dojoswap to purchase $Shinja by swapping ETH. Here is the process:

Step 1: Launch Dojoswap

The first step is to launch Dojoswap on your trading device.

Step 2: Link Your Wallet

The next step is to link your wallet, preferably a MetaMask wallet. Once you have successfully launched your wallet, your ETH balance in the wallet will display on the Dojoswap interface.

Step 3: Enter The Amount Of $Shinja You Want To Swap

Here, you will enter the amount of $Shinja you wish to purchase using your ETH balance.

Step 4: Swap Token

Review your transaction and hit on the "Swap" button. You will immediately receive the $Shinja token, while your ETH balance reduces.

About Shibnobi

Shibnobi made its debut into the crypto ecosystem in November 2021. It is the world's most deadly Shiba that aims to provide passive income to users through a reflection mechanism. Shibnobi's Dojoswap is a multi-chain swap platform where you can trade different cryptocurrencies for profits. This platform supports a wide range of blockchains, including Polygon, Cronos, Binance, and Ethereum.

$Shinja, the platform's utility token, is used to power the Shibnobi metaverse. The team has listed the token on popular exchanges, including ProBit, HotBit, Lbank, Fegex, BitMart, and Uniswap.

