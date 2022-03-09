Supercar Collector Lecha Khouri to Launch New Show 'Supercar Advocates'

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Renowned supercar collector and Group CEO of Fehlan Group is planning to launch a TV show 'Supercar Advocates' on a popular entertainment platform very soon. The shooting for few of the episodes of 'Supercar Advocates' has already been completed in the city of Los Angeles. Lecha Khouri himself will be hosting the show. In the show Lecha Khouri and his team go to various locations and drive popular and expensive cars, supercars and hypercars - all the while aiming to make their audience live their adventures through the screen.
Lecha Khouri himself owns 54 high-end special cars. He has recently purchased a customized Ferrari 812. The next episode of 'Supercar Advocates' that is going to be shot very soon will feature this new addition to his fleet of cars.
Talking about the same in a formal discussion, Lecha Khouri said, "I absolutely love the Ferrari Tailor-Made program because as someone who is crazy about cars, I would want my model to be exactly how I want. Also, having a unique car that no one else does is another very important thing that car lovers will relate to. For my Ferrari 812, I requested customizations for the interior leather and the exterior paint. I am extremely elated with the result."
The show has already garnered huge interest among car lovers before even release is expected to be a few of the most popular shows.
About Lecha Khouri
Lecha Khouri is the Group CEO of Fehlan Group. He has joined the group in March 2006. From his initial positions in the retail segment, he has gradually risen to the position of Group CEO. He is also known for his knack for high-end special cars. He owns some of the uber-luxurious cars like marque Ferrari, a pair of Porsche 911's, Lamborghini, a Maserati, Bentley, Ferrari F40, the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the McLaren Senna XP. Known as Lee by his fans and followers, Lecha Khouri put his Ferrari 812 through the Ferrari Tailor-Made program that lets customers and clients suggest and come up with customizations of elements and features of their car.
About Fehlan Group
Fehlan Group is an Australian-based corporate group that specializes in the field of Retail, Property Development, Real-Estate, Automotive & Investment. It has its head office in Sydney. Its real estate section owns 38 properties and has taken over 22 major construction projects. Brands like Foodworks, Fenlan Developments, Prudence Wealth Management, Fenlan, Tremven Pty Ltd & Champagne Australia come under Fehlan Group.
