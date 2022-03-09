Carbon Fiber Market is Estimated To Attain a Significant CAGR Of ~9% By 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:10:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Comapny- TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, SGL Carbon, Solvay SA, Formosa M Co., Ltd., ZOLTEK Corporation, Advanced Composites



The global carbon fiber market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, owing to the escalating demand for carbon fibers from wind energy and aerospace industries, growing consumption of green energy and rising use of carbon fibers in 3D printing. Apart from these, imposition of strict eco-friendly regulations in developed and developing countries is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Research Nester published a report titled "Carbon Fiber Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global carbon fiber market in terms of market segmentation by type, raw material, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global carbon fiber market is segmented by type, raw material and end user. Based on raw material, the segment for polyacrylonitrile is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of increasing use of this carbon fiber in automotive, aerospace and sporting industries. Additionally, by end user, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to grab the largest share over the forecast period ascribing to the growing demand for carbon fibers to manufacture commercial aircraft and satellite.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe region is evaluated to grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the large volume of light weight vehicles produced in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to grow by the highest rate in the future owing to the rising urbanization, and presence of major market players.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Rising Demand for the Fiber from Aerospace and Wind Energy Industries to Drive Market Growth

Aerospace engineers around the world are working to make flight more sustainable and safer. This is leading to the use of carbon fiber composite materials in helicopters, planes and space shuttles for creating stronger and lightweight aircrafts. This is considered to be a crucial factor projected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

However, decreasing demand for carbon fibers from luxury cars industry is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global carbon fiber market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global carbon fiber market which includes company profiling of TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, SGL Carbon, Solvay SA, Formosa M Co., Ltd., ZOLTEK Corporation, Advanced Composites, Inc., HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global carbon fiber market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

