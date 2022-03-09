Tandem Piston Compressor Market Analysis, Demand, Key Development And Forecasts Till 2027

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:10:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Tandem Piston Compressor market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



Recent report published by research nester titled "Global Tandem Piston Compressor market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global Tandem Piston Compressor market in terms of market by region, byproduct type, by technology, by lubrication and by application.

Tandem piston compressor delivers gasses at very high pressure, which is a positive- displacement compressor with piston driven by crankshaft. Gas or oil enters from inlet channel and enters to suction manifold, further gas is compressed by reciprocating action of piston and gas gets discharged from outlet and enters from inlet. Piston compressor is used in various applications of oil refineries, gas pipelines, natural gas and refrigeration plants. By using tandem piston compressor energy consumption can be reduced to 20 % as compared to normal piston. Life of tandem piston compressor is 10 times longer than as compared to normal compressor with minimal maintenance problems. Ionic liquid and many seals are attached with normal compressor and removed in tandem piston compressor to improve quality and performance of operation.

Market size & trend

The global Tandem Piston Compressor market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global Tandem Piston Compressor market till the expected forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Additionally, increased development in power generation and food beverages industries is expected to positively support the growth rate in Tandem Piston Compressor market. North America is also slated for witnessing rising growth in market backed by increased transportation of gas from one country to another. Additionally, rising growth of various industries that uses double acting air compressor is driving the growth of market in future.

Growth drivers

Due to increasing focus on clean energy usage, the natural gas sector is mounting. Amidst growing demand for natural gas, the LNG infrastructure across the world is expanding rapidly, due to the development of LNG terminals. The production of natural gas has increased, due to a surge in the production from shale reserves.

Tandem piston compressors are widely used in the gas industry. For instance, According to a report published by International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas increased by 3.2% in 2017, compared to 2016, rising to 3757 Billion cubic metres. Subsequently, growth of the natural gas industry is expected to propel the tandem piston compressors market over the forecast period

Moreover, rising growth of various industries like food & beverage, aerospace that uses tandem piston-based compressor for high pressurization of gasses is driving the growth of market in future.

Construction of liquefaction trains or LNG pipelines for transporting natural gas for domestic purpose is also driving the growth of market till the period of 2019-2027.

