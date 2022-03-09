Industrial Gas Market Demand, Scope by Material, Type, Application & Geography | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:07:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Industrial gas market is segmented by gas type into Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Helium and Acetylene; by application into coolant, cryogenics, medical gas, aerosol propellants and dielectric gas;



Recent report published by research nester titled "Global Industrial gas Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″delivers detailed overview of the global Industrial gas market in terms of market segmentation by gas type, by application, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global Industrial gas market is segmented by gas type into Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Helium and Acetylene; by application into coolant, cryogenics, medical gas, aerosol propellants and dielectric gas; by end use industries into metals and metallurgy, oil & gas, energy & power, petrochemical & chemical manufacturing, nuclear power industry, medical & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, mining, transportation and others and by regions.

As stated by the data of Open Government Data (OGD) Platform India, there is FDI inflow in metallurgical industries from 2013-14 with 567USD Million, 2014-15 with 356 USD Million, 2015-16 with 456 USD Million, 1440 USD Million in 2016-17 which is thriving the Industrial gas market to anticipate at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market of Industrial gas is segmented into various applications which are expected to be dominated by the cryogenics on account of its application in various chemical industries across the world. The end use industries segment is anticipated to be dominated by the metal and metallurgical industries during the forecast period owing to its various rise in metal industries and metallurgical processes in various regions of the world.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market of industrial gases during the forecast period owing to the presence of various industries based on metals in the regions such as China, India and others. North America is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period on account of growing oil and petroleum industries for proving clean fuel to the automotive industry to reduce pollution.

Steady Application of Oxygen

Industrial gas are used for various purposes, one of which is the oxygen which has widespread application in different sectors. The water treatment is done by the application of oxygen which is expected to grow with the rising water treatment processes during the forecast period. Additionally, oxygen is also used widely in paper and pulp, chemical and various other industries which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising application of oxygen in artificial breathing for medical purposes are propelling the growth of the industrial gases in the market.

However, accidental leakage of harmful industrial gases are toxic to health and to the environment which are anticipated to hinder to the market growth over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Industrial gas market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., The Linde Group, EPC Group (Cryotech), Taiyo Nippon Sanso (TNS), Messer Group GmbH, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, SICGIL India Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Industrial gas market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

