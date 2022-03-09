Semiconductor Foundry Market Is Expected To Register a Robust CAGR Of ~7% By 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:03:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited, Global Foundries, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)



The global semiconductor foundry market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, owing to the rising demand for connected cars globally, and increasing focus on the adoption of analytics, automation, and machine learning technologies. Apart from these, growing adoption of IoT devices and rise in government funding to develop semi-conductor technologies is also expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the market.

Research Nester published a report titled "Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global semiconductor foundry market in terms of market segmentation by node, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global semiconductor foundry market is segmented by node and application. Based on application, the automotive segment is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of growing demand for safer personal automation and rising sales of electric and autonomous vehicles worldwide. Along with these, increasing advancements in ADAS by automobile companies is also evaluated o drive growth to the market segment in the future.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to witness noteworthy growth and grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the increasing technological advancements in emerging technologies and rapid economic growth in China and India.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Demand for Connected Cars Globally to Boost Market Growth

The demand for connected cars is projected to soar high in the forthcoming years. Connected cars are deemed to be potentially safer for road users, and comparatively more eco-friendly to the environment. This is boosting the sales of these vehicles since the last few years, which in turn is predicted to drive market growth in the near future.

However, acute shortage of critical components around the world is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global semiconductor foundry market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global semiconductor foundry market which includes company profiling of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited, Global Foundries, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, STMicroelectronics, TowerJazz, Samsung Group, Dongbu HiTek, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global semiconductor foundry market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

