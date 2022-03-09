HIV Drugs Market Demand, Scope- Growth Insight, Size, Competitive, Regional, and Global Industry Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:01:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global HIV drugs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 3.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.



Recent report published by research nester titled "HIV Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers the detailed overview of the global HIV drugs market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global HIV drugs market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel, medication class and region. Based on distribution channels, it is sub-segmented into retail, online and hospital pharmacies among others. On the basis of medication class, it is sub-segmented into nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), multiclass combination drugs, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors, out of which, the multi-class combination drugs is anticipated to have the largest market share in the market as it is the most recent method to treat HIV/AIDS. The main focus of the key players in this industry is to reduce the number of HIV/AIDS population and thereby reducing the deaths which in turn is anticipated to boost the market shares during the forecast period.

The global HIV drugs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 3.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. An increase in the initiatives taken by the government and organizations to enhance awareness among people about HIV/AIDS is driving the growth of the market. Further, the rising number of AIDS patients across the globe coupled with huge investments in the field of research and development for HIV drugs and various advancements in the healthcare sector are the prime reasons that are driving the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global HIV drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region is anticipated to have half of the share of the HIV drug market which can be attributed to higher expenditure of the government on research and development, increment in the adoption of advanced therapy and treatment options and also because of the well-established healthcare sector. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to show a vibrant growth over the forecast period. This is due to the lack of awareness among people about protected sex and sex education in the developing areas.

Robust Growth of HIV Drugs Market

The increase in the initiatives taken by the government regarding AIDS and HIV drugs coupled with the increase in the expenditure of healthcare sector, especially in the field of research and development are some of the major reasons behind the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the average annual cost for a patient suffering from HIV/AIDS for HIV treatment is very costly which is even more if the patient is more immunosuppressed. These factors might limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global HIV drugs market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Merck & Co., Inc., ViiV Healthcare, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global HIV drugs market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

