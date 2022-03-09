CAGR ~14% Of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Generated High Value & Forecast By 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:00:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; LB Group, TAYCA, Iluka Resources Limited, Evonik Industries AG, CINKARNA Celje d.d., KRONOS Worldwide



The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~14% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of application into paints & coating, pharmaceuticals, plastics, inks, and others, out of which, the paints & coatings segment is foreseen to hold the largest share over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for paint with titanium dioxide nanoparticles. These paints are more durable brighter, opaque and provides better coverage.

Research Nester published a report titled "Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market in terms of market segmentation by form, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing applications of titanium dioxide nanoparticles. Increasing application of these particles in the pharmaceutical sector for making pigments for capsules and tablet coatings, is projected to boost the market growth. In addition to this, the higher bioactivity of titanium dioxide nanoparticles as compared to its fine particles is another major growth driver for the market.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is estimated to gain substantial market share over the forecast period, on account of increasing development in technology, along with the presence of major drug manufacturers in the region.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Various Applications of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles likely to boost the Market Growth

The nanoparticles have various applications in the construction, paper, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, such as, additive in pains and coatings, printing ink, sunscreens and pigment for the coatings of drugs. This is why, the growth in the end-user market is estimated to boost the demand for titanium dioxide nanoparticles.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

However, the high cost and capital investment is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market which includes company profiling of LB Group, TAYCA, Iluka Resources Limited, Evonik Industries AG, CINKARNA Celje d.d., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., INEOS AG, Venator Materials PLC., Tronox Holdings plc, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

