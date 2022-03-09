WholesomeCo Hosts Donation Drive to Support Local Women's Shelter and Highlights Women's Cannabis Trends to Honor Women's History Month

Medical cannabis pharmacy WholesomeCo is marking Women's History Month by shifting focus to women's cannabis trends in 2021 as well as hosting a donation drive for Farmington, Utah-based nonprofit women's shelter Safe Harbor throughout March. WholesomeCo is also sharing patient testimonials to build awareness of how medical cannabis benefits women and highlighting women who work in cannabis in the community and at WholesomeCo.
"Throughout March, we're raising awareness about how women incorporate medical cannabis into their overall wellness routine," said WholesomeCo VP of Marketing Diana Arena. "National data also suggests women's cannabis sales will continue to rise. Last year, women drove 40% of WholesomeCo's medical cannabis sales, and we're hoping to see that number increase in the coming years as more success stories encourage women to explore ways medical cannabis can enhance their quality of life."
Based on WholesomeCo sales, edibles are the most popular medical cannabis product women purchase, with Hygge Chews being the most sold brand. The second most purchased product was flower, with Khalifa Kush being the most popular brand. When it comes to medical cannabis strains, most women opted for hybrids.
WholesomeCo is offering patients who donate to the Safe Harbor women's shelter drive 15% off their order. In addition to providing shelter, Safe Harbor also provides supportive services and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and provides education, awareness and resources to the community.
The items that are currently needed most are women's bras, underwear and feminine products. Items that are always needed include the below:
- Ethnic hair care products
- Medium, large, XL sweatpants (unisex, plain no logos)
- Disinfectants
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Hand soap
- Liquid laundry detergent
- 39-gallon trash bags
- Copy printer paper, including size 11×14
- Store gift cards (Target, Walmart, Smiths, WinCo, etc.)
- Gas cards (Maverik, Chevron, Sinclair, Phillips 66, 7-11, etc.)
- Home Improvement Gift Cards (Lowes, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Bed Bath & Beyond, etc.)
- Forever stamps
- Twin size sheet set
Additional items may be found here. Donations can be brought to WholesomeCo's Bountiful location or can be given to a delivery driver and the 15% discount will be valid through April 10.
About WholesomeCo
WholesomeCo is one of only four vertically integrated medical cannabis operators in Utah, with its corporate headquarters located in West Bountiful. Various medical cannabis services are offered by the company, including statewide delivery to 99% of Utah's population, as well as retail, drive-thru, and online pick-up services through their pharmacy in West Bountiful. WholesomeCo is known for its technology-driven leadership and innovation in Utah's medical cannabis industry, a byproduct of its commitment to improving medical cannabis accessibility by putting patients' needs first. For more information, visit www.wholesome.co.
