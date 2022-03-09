Red Square Engaged to Lead CPSI's Brand Strategy

MOBILE, Ala. - March 9, 2022 - (

CPSI CPSI, a leading community healthcare solutions company, has appointed Red Square Agency as its new strategy and creative partner, effective immediately. The selection follows a competitive review and comes as the publicly traded company continues to make meaningful progress towards their strategic initiatives and transformation.

"As we look to extend our leadership as a healthcare solutions provider, Red Square will play an important part of our world-class marketing capabilities, helping our family of companies deliver differentiated experiences and tackle today's challenges head-on," said Boyd Douglas, President and CEO of CPSI.

Red Square first partnered with CPSI more than 20 years ago for public relations efforts and more recently (2017) worked with the company on a variety of creative and digital projects.

"This is an amazing time in the healthcare industry, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with CPSI and reach in the category," said Rich Sullivan, CEO of Red Square. "During an intense pitch process, we were able to leverage the strength of our thinking and experience within the space to connect strategy, creativity and technology. We are proud to be CPSI's partner in this important new chapter of their history."

A team of strategists and creatives from Red Square's Mobile and Chicago offices will service the account.

About Red Square Agency

Red Square Agency, with offices in Mobile, Ala. Chicago, Ill., and Tulsa, Okla., deals in ideas, design and media that are category-defying. Clients include Flipboard, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hard Rock Casinos, Hilton Worldwide, Kovitz Investment Group, Patreon, Ripco, Rivers Casinos, SNICKERS, TWIX and Wind Creek Hospitality. Red Square's work has been awarded and recognized by The Webby Awards, SXSW, Communications Arts and Awwwards. For more information, please visit RedSquareAgency.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies - Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health and TruCode LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation's largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

