Ringler Celebrates Top Producers During a Special Online Awards Ceremony

Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company in the U.S., was proud to unveil the 2021 Top Producers and other key awards during their recent virtual awards ceremony that was presented online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

During the ceremony, 12 Ringler consultants were inducted into the Platinum Club. Platinum Club designees are chosen for providing exceptional customer service, imbuing Ringler brand creativity into every aspect of their work, and for production results. The highest Platinum Club designation, Producer of the Year, was again awarded to Ann Marie Von Bank for her remarkable efforts in 2021. This is the second year in a row that Ms. Von Bank was awarded this honor.

In addition, Nolan Robinson was named as the Ringler Ambassador for his work representing Ringler on the NSSTA Board; Joe Loseman was honored with the Chairman's Award for his work managing corporate operations during the pandemic; Noah Schwartz was awarded the Social Buzz award for his team's outstanding efforts to launch a new social media presence; and Peter Early was awarded the David Ringler Innovation Award for his outstanding efforts.

Ringler's President and CEO, Geoff Hunt, said, "Success is part of the culture at Ringler. We strive to deliver a win to every single party on every single case, and it shows in the work we do. The fact that our drive and our energy also translates to success for the company is a testament to the people that make up the Ringler family, and I'm proud to work alongside each and every one of them."

About Ringler

Ringler is the largest settlement planning company in the United States with over 150 Consultants in more than 70 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process. Every Ringler Consultant takes an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys and insurance professionals providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is dedicated to continuing to be the most innovative and acknowledged leader in the profession.

