Jazz at the Ballroom Presents 'My Ordinary Family' at Skirball Cultural Center

On March 25, 2022, non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) comes to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles with a concert to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
My Ordinary Family sets to music the true story of August Paszkudzki, an ardent American jazz lover who grew up in Lwów (now Lviv) in the 1930s. August's family risked their own lives to hide eight Jews from the Nazis during World War II. One of the protected Jews, Renata Stam, ultimately became August's wife. After his death in 1987, August was awarded Israel's prestigious "Righteous Among the Nations" medal.
"Knowing that Lviv is under siege once again," says JATB Executive Director, Suzanne Waldowski, "we wanted to do something meaningful and unique to the beautiful city that could also raise money for the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding there." Shows will also be presented in the Bay Area and New York.
The concert is performed by August's grandson, well-known jazz pianist Konrad Paszkudzki, with his trio, including guitar virtuoso, Pasquale Grasso, and rising star vocalist Samara Joy. The band shares a collection of songs from the 1930s - 1940s. These songs topped the charts and played on radios throughout Central Europe until Nazis outlawed the music.
100% of the proceeds from the concert will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, an organization that is working tirelessly to help families displaced and affected by the recent Russian invasion.
Tickets are available at jazzattheballroom.com. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Jazz at the Ballroom at (917) 725-2400 or email info@jazzattheballroom.com.
About Jazz at the Ballroom
Jazz at the Ballroom is a California-based non-profit that celebrates America's truly original music - classic jazz and the American Songbook. They are dedicated to showcasing the greatest musicians in unique settings. Through their concerts, scholarship program, workshops, and performances at schools, senior living centers, and hospitals, JATB works to enhance the appreciation of the Songbook in the larger community. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.