Jazz at the Ballroom Presents 'My Ordinary Family' at Skirball Cultural Center

On March 25, 2022, non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) comes to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles with a concert to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

My Ordinary Family sets to music the true story of August Paszkudzki, an ardent American jazz lover who grew up in Lwów (now Lviv) in the 1930s. August's family risked their own lives to hide eight Jews from the Nazis during World War II. One of the protected Jews, Renata Stam, ultimately became August's wife. After his death in 1987, August was awarded Israel's prestigious "Righteous Among the Nations" medal.

"Knowing that Lviv is under siege once again," says JATB Executive Director, Suzanne Waldowski, "we wanted to do something meaningful and unique to the beautiful city that could also raise money for the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding there." Shows will also be presented in the Bay Area and New York.

The concert is performed by August's grandson, well-known jazz pianist Konrad Paszkudzki, with his trio, including guitar virtuoso, Pasquale Grasso, and rising star vocalist Samara Joy. The band shares a collection of songs from the 1930s - 1940s. These songs topped the charts and played on radios throughout Central Europe until Nazis outlawed the music.

100% of the proceeds from the concert will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, an organization that is working tirelessly to help families displaced and affected by the recent Russian invasion.

