Intravascular Temperature Management Market Analysis: Business Growth, Industry Expansion, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2027

The intravascular temperature management market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.



Recent report published by research nester titled "Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global intravascular temperature management market in terms of market segmentation by component type, by management type, by application, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global intravascular temperature management market is segmented by component type into systems and consumables; by management type into intravascular warming and intravascular cooling; by application into preoperative care, operative care, post-operative care and acute/critical care; by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others and by regions. The intravascular temperature management market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Currently, the market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand for efficient surgical process management in the healthcare sector. Further, the growing exploration of intravascular temperature management for successful surgical procedures and efficient prevention of pre and postoperative hypothermia is expected to significantly boost the market shares over the forecast period. Additionally, the market has great potential across the developing regions around the world since these markets have been minimally tapped and need better market penetration.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to induce the highest growth rate in the intravascular temperature management market over the forecast period on the back of increasing medical tourism in the countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Japan and others along with increasing healthcare expenditure due to rising disposable income across the region. North America is panned to showcase the biggest market for intravascular temperature management owing to the presence of highly skilled technicians for system handling combined with well-developed healthcare sector and highly aware patient population across the region.

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

On account of its ability of maintaining the temperature aiding in prevention of infections at the surgical site in patients undergoing surgical procedures, the market revenue of intravascular temperature management is attributed to increase during the forecast period. The WHO reports that cardiovascular diseases are the number 1 cause of death across the globe which resulted is an estimated 17.9 million deaths in the year 2016. This increase in the number of cardiovascular disorders have escalated the total number of surgical procedures with 10,156 per 100,000 population procedures across Australia and 5,308 per 100,000 population procedures across New Zealand in the year 2016 as per World Health Organization.

However, high cost of the procedures along with high initial investment for the set-up of these systems is expected to serve as a restraining factor in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intravascular temperature management market which includes company profiling of Zoll Medical Corporation, Emit Corporation, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Covidien PLC, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Inc., 3M Company, Smiths Medical, Belmont Instrument and C.R. Bard Inc. among other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global intravascular temperature management market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

