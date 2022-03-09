Solar Pumps Market- Developing Technologies, Scope, Healthy CAGR, Leading Players & Forecast Outlook 2027

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 11:46:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global solar water pumps market is anticipated to exhibit an exponential growth by 2027, growing with a double digit CAGR of 35.7% during the estimated period (2017 – 2027).



The global solar pumps market has been segmented into submersible pumps, surface solar pumps, solar pool pumps, agriculture, drinking water and oil & gas among others. Among these segments, the agriculture segment is anticipated to dominate the market for solar pumps globally. It can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government of different regions. This factor is envisioned to strengthen the growth of global solar pumps market.

The global solar pumps market is anticipated to witness a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% over the period 2017-2027. Factors such as rising awareness, ease of operating and energy efficiency are anticipated to drive the demand for global solar pumps market. Further, Growth of agricultural sector coupled with insufficient supply of power in emerging countries is expected to garner the growth of global solar pumps market over the forecast period

Global solar pumps market is expected to value at USD 0.5 Billion in 2027. High agricultural activities and growing demand for water extraction based on renewable energy for irrigation is expected to drive the global solar pumps market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government support to farmers in terms of subsidies in countries such as India, Bangladesh and China. Further, North America and Europe together are likely to witness a robust growth in global Solar Pumps Market over the period 2017-2027. The market in these regions is likely to get escalated from formulations of mandatory government regulations regarding use of clean fuels in industries to curb the detrimental effects of global warming.

Rising Government Programs to Hone the Market

The increasing government programs to promote use of solar energy and increasing environmental concerns towards use of clean energy is envisioned to bolster the global solar pumps market over the coming years.

However, high initial investment in solar pumps is anticipated to restrain the development of the global solar pumps market in future.

The report titled "Global Solar Pumps Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global solar pumps market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global solar pumps market which includes company profiling of Bright Solar, Lorentz, Sun Edison, Shakti Pumps and Tata Power Solar among others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global solar pumps market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

