Epoxy Hardener Market Global Industry Analysis, Share Estimation, And Forecast By 2030

The global epoxy hardener market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030. The market is segmented by type into polyamide, aromatic amine, and others. Out of these, the aromatic amine segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to its various advantageous properties, such as, higher heat distortion temperature, longer life and higher chemical resistance.

The global epoxy hardener market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing adoption of epoxy resin in the construction industry. Epoxy resin is used as sealant or bonding material, and epoxy hardener is used to speed up the curing process. Use of these hardeners can significantly pace up the construction activity and other end-use activities, which is estimated to boost the market growth. The production of epoxy resin reached 120 billion pounds in 2019. The growing consumption of resin is expected to fuel the market growth.

Research Nester published a report titled "Epoxy Hardener Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global epoxy hardener market in terms of market segmentation by type, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global epoxy hardener market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America region is estimated to gain significant market share over the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry and mounting adoption of epoxy resin in the region. Moreover, growing construction activities, along with use of epoxy hardeners on an individual scale for gifts in the region is estimated to boost the regional market growth.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Adoption of Epoxy Resin to Boost the Market Growth

Increasing penetration of epoxy resin in construction industry is expected to boost the demand for epoxy hardeners, as their use can speed up the hardening process of resin. This can save time and effort spent on the curing of resin, which is estimated to primarily boost the market growth.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

However, halt in the construction activities is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global epoxy hardener market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global epoxy hardener market which includes company profiling of Huntsman International LLC, Hexion Inc., Olin Corporation, Cardolite Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Air Products Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global epoxy hardener market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

